Why you need to consider an ethical engagement ring

When her partner Stuart proposed last September, Rita Arva was elated. They had been together for 10 years and her family was starting to ask joking questions. But in all Arva’s dreams of matrimony, there were no diamonds. She cringes at the big, generic stones a Google search for engagement rings brings up. And besides, Arva is vegan and totally repelled by the diamond industry’s environmental impact.

But today there are two diamond encrusted rings wrapped around her third finger.

The rings were purchased at Lark & Berry, one of the new jewellery brands that have marketed themselves as diamond industry disrupters over the past year. Arva found the company on Instagram and felt like it was fate. Their stones, sometimes called engineered or cultured, are conflict-free because they’re produced in a lab, not mined in war zones.