Smith continues: “More and more we see folks saying I’m not this or that. They are now saying I’m this and that. We see it on the runways, in social media, and in the streets. It’s a thrilling time in modern history to see authentic self-expression. This is a global movement and it’s happening from South Korea to South Carolina. And, thanks to social media, it’s moving at a pace unlike anything we’ve ever experienced before. I think many adults are living in the dark and might be completely caught off guard by this movement.”