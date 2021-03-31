The fight to find stylish plus-size clothes is still very real, and one that I know all too well. I have never experienced walking into a shop and buying a piece of clothing without having to worry about the sizing. There are few brands that cater to a size-inclusive audience, and even fewer that do it well. Which means my wardrobe is limited to a small number of brands that dare to include me in their consideration.

Instead of simply extending the straight sized collection of fashion-forward, highly coveted pieces, brands will offer extended sizes with a wildly different aesthetic to their main line. An aesthetic that is often undesirable, frumpy, boring and ill-considered.