Ester Manas: the brand making Paris Fashion Week more body positive
Meet Ester Manas, the brand single-handedly making Paris Fashion Week more size inclusive

Belgian brand Ester Manas is on a mission to democratise fashion week and craft covetable pieces that fit all bodies. 

Balenciaga and Acne Studios alum and founder of her eponymous label, Ester Manas is single-handedly making fashion week a more body-positive space.

The label, which just unveiled its sophomore collection as part of Paris Fashion Week, runs on a simple premise: its one-size-fits-all wares fit a size S to 3XL. 

Ester Manas: the brand making Paris Fashion Week more body positive
Ester Manas' autumn/winter 2022 offering was made to fit all bodies.

Indeed, the Belgian label’s show, which was one of the brands to close proceedings in Paris, was intentionally showcased on a stable of models with more realistic bodies, something that is sadly still a novelty during the city’s fashion week.

Ester Manas: the brand making Paris Fashion Week more body positive
Ester Manas' pieces fit from size S to 3XL.

As recently as the spring/summer 2022 shows, plus-size models made up only 1.81% of total castings, despite the ubiquity of curvier models Jill Kortleve and Paloma Elsesser. 

Ester Manas: the brand making Paris Fashion Week more body positive
The brand's second Paris Fashion Week show was an example in body positivity.

It’s not just curvier models that are robbed of representation during fashion month though. Models that are disabled, trans and non-binary are similarly regularly sidelined, with the latter accounting for a measly 0.92% of all castings at last season’s shows. 

