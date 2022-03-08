Meet Ester Manas, the brand single-handedly making Paris Fashion Week more size inclusive
Belgian brand Ester Manas is on a mission to democratise fashion week and craft covetable pieces that fit all bodies.
Balenciaga and Acne Studios alum and founder of her eponymous label, Ester Manas is single-handedly making fashion week a more body-positive space.
The label, which just unveiled its sophomore collection as part of Paris Fashion Week, runs on a simple premise: its one-size-fits-all wares fit a size S to 3XL.
Indeed, the Belgian label’s show, which was one of the brands to close proceedings in Paris, was intentionally showcased on a stable of models with more realistic bodies, something that is sadly still a novelty during the city’s fashion week.
As recently as the spring/summer 2022 shows, plus-size models made up only 1.81% of total castings, despite the ubiquity of curvier models Jill Kortleve and Paloma Elsesser.
Images: Getty