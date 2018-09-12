The best ethical and eco-friendly accessories brands to know right now
From recycled jewellery to vegan handbags, here are the best sustainable accessories brands available in the UK.
Sustainable brands are on the rise. Lyst’s Year in Fashion 2019 Report found that searches for specific eco-friendly materials are on the rise, meaning brands with a more conscious approach are even more important to consumers and the designers themselves.
Even online retailers like Asos are looking to being more sustainable by creating reusable mailing bags and having a ’Responsibility Edit’ filter option on the website.
Stylist has rounded up the best eco-friendly accessory brands that will make shopping for bags, jewellery and even sunglasses a more sustainable investment.
Aitch Aitch
Exotic skin handbags are rarely good for the environment, but the salmon skin used in every Aitch Aitch piece is sourced from organic and sustainable fishing farms in Europe. They’re dyed and tanned using non-toxic and non-chemical processes, too.
Article 22
Article 22’s delicate hoop earrings and pendants are perfect for layering, and are made from undetonated bombs dropped across Laos during the Vietnam War. Once located, they’re melted down to raw metals and handcrafted into jewellery. The brand is a favourite of actor Emma Watson.
Bottletop
Its iconic, playful bags are handmade by artisans in Salvador, Brazil. The instantly recognisable accessory is made from materials including partly recycled ring pulls.
Catbird
Fashion editor and celebrity favourite Catbird creates jewellery from recycled or Fairtrade gold and conflict-free stones. The brand is known for its super-cool stacking rings and baby pearl hoops.
Edun
Must-have beaded bags and artful sculptural jewellery are just a few examples of this brand’s light-hearted and fun approach to style. It sources collections from mills that minimise their impact on the environment, and uses organic, recyclable or biodegradable materials.
Just Trade
This east London-based brand works with creatives in Peru, Ecuador, India and Vietnam to make modern takes on ethnic jewellery at very reasonable prices. Everything is made with locally sourced and ethical materials.
Daisy London
Daisy’s sell-out wellness-inspired jewellery collections (such as Karma and Chakra) are crafted in recycled 925 sterling silver with environmental wellbeing in mind.
Lark & Berry
This brand has found an ethical, sustainable way of sourcing diamonds for jewellery; growing them in labs means no human or environment is exploited.
Mar Y Sol
Each Mar Y Sol straw basket is woven from organic and sustainable materials. A family of leather workers crafts their handles and tassels, while women in rural Madagascar weave and crochet the totes and clutches.
Matt & Nat
Made from vegan leather, Matt & Nat’s hugely popular handbags and backpacks are cruelty-free and sustainably sourced. They use renewable materials such as cork and rubber, and their linings are made from 100% recycled plastic bottles.
Mashu
These boxy, colourful handbags are made from synthetic leather using toxic-free solutions. The lining is made from recycled plastic and the handles are bioresin, repurposed wood and sustainable brass.
Neubau
Neubau glasses are sustainable from production to packaging. The frames are made from the high-tech, eco-friendly material NaturalPX and they come in recyclable cases. Even the cleaning cloths are made from recycled plastic bottles.
Otiumberg
Demi-fine jewellers Otiumberg are our go-to for dainty hoop earrings and delicate jewellery with (conflict-free) rainbow stones. As well as using recycled gold, this month, it’s launching eco-friendly packaging.
Simon Miller
Simon Miller’s chic bucket bags have become a street-style favourite. They’re made in collaboration with organic mills and artisans around the world and use energy-reducing Ozone technology in their production.
Zoe Morton
Zoe Morton uses recycled materials to create her hugely wearable, of-the-moment designs: shell fragment rings, “plant life” earrings and sculptural pendants to name a few.
