Fashion

The best ethical and eco-friendly accessories brands to know right now

Posted by
Hannah Keegan
Published

From recycled jewellery to vegan handbags, here are the best sustainable accessories brands available in the UK. 

Sustainable brands are on the rise. Lyst’s Year in Fashion 2019 Report found that searches for specific eco-friendly materials are on the rise, meaning brands with a more conscious approach are even more important to consumers and the designers themselves. 

Even online retailers like Asos are looking to being more sustainable by creating reusable mailing bags and having a ’Responsibility Edit’ filter option on the website. 

Stylist has rounded up the best eco-friendly accessory brands that will make shopping for bags, jewellery and even sunglasses a more sustainable investment. 

Aitch Aitch

Exotic skin handbags are rarely good for the environment, but the salmon skin used in every Aitch Aitch piece is sourced from organic and sustainable fishing farms in Europe. They’re dyed and tanned using non-toxic and non-chemical processes, too.

aitch-aitch.com

Article 22

Article 22’s delicate hoop earrings and pendants are perfect for layering, and are made from undetonated bombs dropped across Laos during the Vietnam War. Once located, they’re melted down to raw metals and handcrafted into jewellery. The brand is a favourite of actor Emma Watson.

article22.com

Bottletop

Its iconic, playful bags are handmade by artisans in Salvador, Brazil. The instantly recognisable accessory is made from materials including partly recycled ring pulls.

bottletop.org

Catbird

Fashion editor and celebrity favourite Catbird creates jewellery from recycled or Fairtrade gold and conflict-free stones. The brand is known for its super-cool stacking rings and baby pearl hoops.

catbirdnyc.com

Edun

Must-have beaded bags and artful sculptural jewellery are just a few examples of this brand’s light-hearted and fun approach to style. It sources collections from mills that minimise their impact on the environment, and uses organic, recyclable or biodegradable materials.

edun.com

Just Trade

This east London-based brand works with creatives in Peru, Ecuador, India and Vietnam to make modern takes on ethnic jewellery at very reasonable prices. Everything is made with locally sourced and ethical materials.

justtrade.co.uk

Daisy London

Daisy’s sell-out wellness-inspired jewellery collections (such as Karma and Chakra) are crafted in recycled 925 sterling silver with environmental wellbeing in mind.

daisyjewellery.com

Lark & Berry

This brand has found an ethical, sustainable way of sourcing diamonds for jewellery; growing them in labs means no human or environment is exploited.

larkandberry.com

Mar Y Sol

Each Mar Y Sol straw basket is woven from organic and sustainable materials. A family of leather workers crafts their handles and tassels, while women in rural Madagascar weave and crochet the totes and clutches.

shopmarysol.com

Matt & Nat

Made from vegan leather, Matt & Nat’s hugely popular handbags and backpacks are cruelty-free and sustainably sourced. They use renewable materials such as cork and rubber, and their linings are made from 100% recycled plastic bottles.

mattandnat.com

Mashu

These boxy, colourful handbags are made from synthetic leather using toxic-free solutions. The lining is made from recycled plastic and the handles are bioresin, repurposed wood and sustainable brass.

mashu.co.uk

Neubau

Neubau glasses are sustainable from production to packaging. The frames are made from the high-tech, eco-friendly material NaturalPX and they come in recyclable cases. Even the cleaning cloths are made from recycled plastic bottles.

neubau-eyewear.com

Otiumberg

Demi-fine jewellers Otiumberg are our go-to for dainty hoop earrings and delicate jewellery with (conflict-free) rainbow stones. As well as using recycled gold, this month, it’s launching eco-friendly packaging.

otiumberg.com

Simon Miller

Simon Miller’s chic bucket bags have become a street-style favourite. They’re made in collaboration with organic mills and artisans around the world and use energy-reducing Ozone technology in their production.

simonmillerusa.com

Zoe Morton

Zoe Morton uses recycled materials to create her hugely wearable, of-the-moment designs: shell fragment rings, “plant life” earrings and sculptural pendants to name a few.

zmorton.com

To see more from Stylist’s sustainable fashion directory – including the world’s best ethical luxury labels and the eco-friendly brands making affordable style staples – click here

Main image: Otiumberg. All images courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hannah Keegan

Hannah Keegan is the features writer at Stylist magazine.

Recommended by Hannah Keegan

Fashion

Eco-friendly clothing brands making great basics, from T-shirts to underwear

From Reformation to Rêve En Vert, head to these labels for the best sustainable fashion staples.

Posted by
Hannah Keegan
Published
Life

6 of the best eco-friendly sanitary brands you need to know about

27,938 used tampons and applicators are found on the world’s beaches every single day. Let’s change that.

Posted by
Sarah Biddlecombe
Published
Fashion

The £40 sustainable jeans that took over the internet

Guilt-free jean shopping is here

Posted by
Harriet Davey
Published
Life

This city has been named the most environmentally friendly place to live in the UK

Satisfy your sustainable dreams in 2020 by moving to one of the country’s greenest cities.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Stylist Daily