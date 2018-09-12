Sustainable brands are on the rise. Lyst’s Year in Fashion 2019 Report found that searches for specific eco-friendly materials are on the rise, meaning brands with a more conscious approach are even more important to consumers and the designers themselves.

Even online retailers like Asos are looking to being more sustainable by creating reusable mailing bags and having a ’Responsibility Edit’ filter option on the website.

Stylist has rounded up the best eco-friendly accessory brands that will make shopping for bags, jewellery and even sunglasses a more sustainable investment.