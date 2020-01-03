Fashion

The best ethical and eco-friendly activewear brands to look out for

From swimwear made from recycled ocean plastic to biodegradable yoga mats, here’s the Stylist round up of the best sustainable activewear companies.

Now_Then

Based in Madrid, Spanish label Now_Then was inspired by founder Andrea Salinas’ childhood spent diving with her father. The brand exclusively uses Econyl, which is crafted from repurposed marine waste – the idea being that beautiful swimwear shouldn’t be contributing to the sea’s pollution problem. 

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney has long been the pioneer of ethical fashion since founding her label in 2001, and her swimwear line is no exception. We love this simple black strappy swimsuit, covered in the Stella monogram. 

EcoYoga

Yoga is a practice that helps one centre with everything, from themselves to the earth around them. British-based brand EcoYoga, founded in 2003, is designed to be planet-friendly – crafted from plant-based materials and natural rubber, this yoga mat is biodegradable and machine washable. 

All Sisters

This Barcelona-based swimwear brand makes its suits exclusively from fabrics that carry the Made in Green by Oeko-Tex certification. This guarantees they are made in an environmentally friendly way, in a socially responsible workplace.

Baserange

Baserange crafts its collection of elevated, minimal clothing and lingerie in small family factories. It uses organic, sustainable materials such as bamboo fibres.

Botanica Workshop

Botanica has a slow-fashion philosophy in producing its retro-inspired high-waisted underwear and swimsuits. It uses organic cotton, recycled nylon and low-impact synthetic dyes.

Davy J

Made from 100% regenerated nylon yarn, Davy J’s swimwear is bright, fun and built to last. But when your suit does come to the end of its life, you’re urged to return it so the material can be reused. The company’s goal is to be a 60% closed-loop recycling business by 2020.

Maarï

All Maarï’s chic monochrome swimsuits are crafted with high-tech Econyl yarn, a process that involves transforming abandoned fishing nets and nylon waste into a secondary raw material.

Manduka

Manduka’s yoga mats and leggings are designed with sustainability in mind. The Eko mat is made from biodegradable natural tree rubber and all the activewear is made from recycled polyester or organic cotton.

Ohoy Swim

With its minimal, high-leg swimsuits, Ohoy Swim was founded with a mission to look after the environment. It turns plastic and nets collected from the ocean into luxurious fabric. Favouring quality over quantity, Ohoy only produces very limited styles each season in a bid to become more sustainable.

Organic Basics

This Copenhagen-based brand has designed antibacterial and odourless loungewear so that you can wash less and reduce water waste. It makes everything with organic cotton.

Patagonia

With an early focus on sustainability, Patagonia was an environmental revolutionary when it launched in 1973. Now, the outdoor clothing brand has become a wardrobe staple among east London’s cool kids. The brand commits 10% of all its profits to environmental groups.

Silou London

This fuss-free activewear brand produces socially and environmentally responsible pieces. It sources non-toxic materials and manufactures them in Lithuania, where its factory exceeds EU standards and ensures fair pay.

