The best ethical and eco-friendly activewear brands to look out for
From swimwear made from recycled ocean plastic to biodegradable yoga mats, here’s the Stylist round up of the best sustainable activewear companies.
Now_Then
Based in Madrid, Spanish label Now_Then was inspired by founder Andrea Salinas’ childhood spent diving with her father. The brand exclusively uses Econyl, which is crafted from repurposed marine waste – the idea being that beautiful swimwear shouldn’t be contributing to the sea’s pollution problem.
Now_Then
It comes in four colours: blue, navy, burgundy and purple.
Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney has long been the pioneer of ethical fashion since founding her label in 2001, and her swimwear line is no exception. We love this simple black strappy swimsuit, covered in the Stella monogram.
Stella McCartney
Approved by the ethical agency Good On You in partnership with Farfetch.com.
Shop Stella McCartney black monogram swimsuit at farfetch.com, £313
EcoYoga
Yoga is a practice that helps one centre with everything, from themselves to the earth around them. British-based brand EcoYoga, founded in 2003, is designed to be planet-friendly – crafted from plant-based materials and natural rubber, this yoga mat is biodegradable and machine washable.
EcoYoga
Made from plant-based materials, it’s completely biodegradable.
All Sisters
This Barcelona-based swimwear brand makes its suits exclusively from fabrics that carry the Made in Green by Oeko-Tex certification. This guarantees they are made in an environmentally friendly way, in a socially responsible workplace.
All Sisters
Made from recycled materials, it’s the swimsuit to be seen in this summer.
Baserange
Baserange crafts its collection of elevated, minimal clothing and lingerie in small family factories. It uses organic, sustainable materials such as bamboo fibres.
Baserange
It comes in an array of colours and is perfect for layering.
Botanica Workshop
Botanica has a slow-fashion philosophy in producing its retro-inspired high-waisted underwear and swimsuits. It uses organic cotton, recycled nylon and low-impact synthetic dyes.
Botanica Workshop
Made from recycled nylon, it’s the statement swimsuit to show off.
Davy J
Made from 100% regenerated nylon yarn, Davy J’s swimwear is bright, fun and built to last. But when your suit does come to the end of its life, you’re urged to return it so the material can be reused. The company’s goal is to be a 60% closed-loop recycling business by 2020.
Davy J
The cross-back design is double lined for strength, durability and coverage.
Maarï
All Maarï’s chic monochrome swimsuits are crafted with high-tech Econyl yarn, a process that involves transforming abandoned fishing nets and nylon waste into a secondary raw material.
Maari
This chic update to the classic black bikini is also made from 100% regenerated yarn.
Manduka
Manduka’s yoga mats and leggings are designed with sustainability in mind. The Eko mat is made from biodegradable natural tree rubber and all the activewear is made from recycled polyester or organic cotton.
Manduka
Focusing on being kinder to the earth, these leggings are made using plant-based materials, organic cotton and recycled polyester.
Ohoy Swim
With its minimal, high-leg swimsuits, Ohoy Swim was founded with a mission to look after the environment. It turns plastic and nets collected from the ocean into luxurious fabric. Favouring quality over quantity, Ohoy only produces very limited styles each season in a bid to become more sustainable.
Ohoy Swim
A square neck swimsuit is universally flattering – add to this to the fact that it’s made from recycled fishing nets and waste from the sea, and you get the perfect one-piece.
Organic Basics
This Copenhagen-based brand has designed antibacterial and odourless loungewear so that you can wash less and reduce water waste. It makes everything with organic cotton.
Organic Basics
Softer than silk and smoother than cotton, this simple vest is formed using an eco-friendly wood pulp fiber called Tencel.
Patagonia
With an early focus on sustainability, Patagonia was an environmental revolutionary when it launched in 1973. Now, the outdoor clothing brand has become a wardrobe staple among east London’s cool kids. The brand commits 10% of all its profits to environmental groups.
Patagonia
This cool slogan T-shirt is not only made from 50-100% recycled materials, it also provides 50+ UPF sun protection.
Silou London
This fuss-free activewear brand produces socially and environmentally responsible pieces. It sources non-toxic materials and manufactures them in Lithuania, where its factory exceeds EU standards and ensures fair pay.
Silou
The supportive style with cutout back detail and double strap is a must have for workouts.
Main image: Davy J. All images courtesy of brands