7 ethical knitwear brands that are both cosy and conscious

Every year, the world of fashion is awash with all manner of knitwear trends, all of which are admittedly perfect for swaddling and cosying up in. But no trend, knitwear or otherwise, is as pressing as the perennial trend of being as conscious and ethically-minded when purchasing products as possible.

“In truth fashion full stop is not sustainable,” Mother of Pearl’s creative director Amy Powney explains. “Every garment has a footprint no matter what, although some are better than others; the word sustainable has now been used too freely it’s hard to make its meaning tangible.”

But despite the murky waters in which the concept of sustainability floats, there has been a clear shift in consumer attitudes to making more conscious decisions. Net-a-Porter has reported that almost two-thirds of its customers now shop from its Net Sustain edit, and analysis of their online behaviour shows an increase in “shopping with a purpose” and showing their interest in brands and projects which are more inclusive and diverse, sustainable and charitable.