The Euphoria girls can’t get enough of these affordable dresses, and they’re all still available to buy
From vintage Jean Paul Gaultier and Miu Miu to newer and upcoming brands such as I.Am.Gia and Miaou, Euphoria-inspired dresses are everywhere.
It’s Euphoria’s world, and we’re just living in it, and in case you needed proof of this virtual reality in which we all now exist, you need look no further than the fashion exposition that the show is providing we mere mortals with.
From vintage Jean Paul Gaultier and Miu Miu to upcoming brands Aune and Miaou, the fictional cast of 17-year-olds certainly know how to dress in a way that many of us definitely didn’t when we were their age. The result is a series that’s as throbbing with jaw-dropping storylines as it is achingly covetable fashion moments.
If you’ve been poring over TikTok’s What Would You Wear To Euphoria High? videos, then it may well help you to learn that it’s the dresses that the Euphoria girls are wearing that are proving most popular.
According to data from pre-loved fashion platform Vestiaire Collective, searches for dresses since the sophomoric season of the series have spiked by 275%.
Specifically, it’s been searches for corset dresses, similar to the Orseund Iris number that Jules wore for season two’s debut episode, that have spiked – by 125%, no less – and feather dresses, which have spiked by 275%. Batsheva dresses have shot up by 96%, while vintage dresses – which the cast’s costume designer Heidi Bivens is a big proponent of – have similarly risen by 43%.
It’s unsurprising that it’s been dresses in particular that have resonated with the series’ viewers. Not only have searches spiked on Vestiaire Collective, but floral frocks courtesy of earth-first label Reformation, which have been championed by Barbie Ferriera’s character Kat Hernandez, have enjoyed a similar fate.
And the ease of throwing on a straightforward dainty dress is clear with this group of tweens, given the amount of emotional turmoil all of them are individually in. Whether you opt for a short and slinky Maddy Perez-inspired Miaou mini or a floral frock à la Kat, there’s a Euphoria-inspired dress for everybody.
