It’s Euphoria’s world, and we’re just living in it, and in case you needed proof of this virtual reality in which we all now exist, you need look no further than the fashion exposition that the show is providing we mere mortals with.

From vintage Jean Paul Gaultier and Miu Miu to upcoming brands Aune and Miaou, the fictional cast of 17-year-olds certainly know how to dress in a way that many of us definitely didn’t when we were their age. The result is a series that’s as throbbing with jaw-dropping storylines as it is achingly covetable fashion moments.