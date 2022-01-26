Euphoria fashion: Hunter Schafer and Barbie Ferreira can’t get enough of this lesser-known label’s pieces
Euphoria’s go-to label this season is none other than a Lisbon-based label that’s also loved by Kylie Jenner, Paloma Elsesser and even Queen Bey.
From Miu Miu and Orseund Iris to vintage Jean Paul Gaultier and Roberto Cavalli, if there’s one thing that Euphoria has become synonymous with (aside from the trauma that is teenagedom), it’s impeccably styled, zeitgeist-approved fashion.
But there’s one brand in particular which is proving to be something of a favourite among the cast, and it’s a gem whose marble-print mesh pieces are flying the flag for European fashion in the best way possible.
In the most recent episode of the sophomoric season, Hunter Schafer’s character Jules wears one of Aune’s mesh-style tops, which she amps up with her signature spiky bun and statement eyeshadow.
But Schafer’s not the only one that the show’s stylist, Heidi Bivens, has bedecked in sartorial jewels from Aune. Barbie Ferreira, who plays Kat in the series, sported another marble-print mesh piece by Lisbon-based brand Aune in the opening episode of season two.
Aune isn’t the only lesser-known label that Bivens has championed so far in the second season. Mimi Wade, a whimsical and nostalgic designer known for her coquettish designs, similarly collaborated with the stylist on the creation of another of Ferreira’s dresses for the opening episode.
“She [Jules] is a very exciting collaborator, where she is constantly thinking about how to layer her performance, not just her outfit,” Bivens has previously said of the fashion-loving character in interviews.
Aune, which is also a favourite of Kylie Jenner, Beyoncé and Maya Jama, was founded by Xenab Lone in late 2019 and stocks not only Lone’s own designs but also a selection of vintage and one-of-a-kind pieces.
Images: courtesy of HBO.