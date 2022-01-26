From Miu Miu and Orseund Iris to vintage Jean Paul Gaultier and Roberto Cavalli, if there’s one thing that Euphoria has become synonymous with (aside from the trauma that is teenagedom), it’s impeccably styled, zeitgeist-approved fashion.

But there’s one brand in particular which is proving to be something of a favourite among the cast, and it’s a gem whose marble-print mesh pieces are flying the flag for European fashion in the best way possible.