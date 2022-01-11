Usually, an evening of television in my house follows one pattern. Eat, watch, bed. Nothing notable, just a standard evening of binging the OG Sex And The City/The Sopranos/whatever new hot show Stylist’s culture team recommends.

But last night, that pattern was thrown into disarray. Of course, I ate, but then I watched Euphoria, which, as only Euphoria could, put my nightly routine into a tailspin. While on other occasions, I’d slink off to bed once the credits rolled, last night I was spurred into action. As the episode drew to a spellbinding close (no spoilers here), I turned on Gerry Rafferty’s Right Down The Line (which features in the debut episode) and rummaged through my wardrobe with all of the ferocity that my teenage self once had. The one that could only ever have dreamed of being as put together as the show’s stable of stars.