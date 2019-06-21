8 investment evening bags to see you through every event in your diary

Investment handbags don’t just have to be for everyday wear. Stylist’s Fashion News Editor Billie Bhatia explains why she believes in investing in an occasion handbag.
Dressing for an occasion is no easy feat. A huge amount of our time is dedicated to the clothes: do you stay classic and go for a dress? Or do you take on a modern alternative and try a trouser suit? Maybe you’re thinking a skirt and top combo?
You spend weeks (in my case, months) trawling through Instagram for inspiration, then online stores to try and find your wedding guest look, your red carpet look, your big work summer party look.
By the time accessories are up for consideration, you’re cutting it down to the wire – often with only an evening spare to run around and find shoes, a bag, jewellery and anything else you can throw on to look ‘done’. Does this sound like you? I know I’ve been in that position more than once.
When buying an investment bag the fall-back position is to consider everyday options, something you’ll wear time and time again. But, considering the amount of money that’s spent picking up last minute accessories for occasions (especially bags), an investment piece should be a serious contender on your shopping list.
Unlike an investment day bag, it gives you the freedom to really go to town: embellished, unusual design, brightly coloured or patterned. The options to support your main event are endless, and in my opinion the more unique the better job it will do at continually elevating your look.
With that in mind, I’ve rounded up the evening bags worth parting with your pennies (or rather your pounds) for.
You may end up wanting to wear your fancy bag as part of your everyday outfit, too.
Alexander McQueen
With their beautiful embellishment and trademark skull adornment, an Alexander McQueen bag is as easy to identify as it is to work into all your occasion wear. This rich navy blue bag gets our vote.
Bottega Veneta
Similarly to McQueen, Italian leatherwear brand, Bottega Veneta is renowned for their house weave. The knot bag is the brand’s signature style and by opting for a non-black colour like this burgundy version you are guaranteed an evening bag that will take you through all season.
Jimmy Choo
Not just here for your footwear needs, Jimmy Choo’s evening bag game is equally a strong. This suede pouch will work with cocktail dresses, floor length showstoppers and trousers suits.
Shrimps
Taking on the title of Cult Classic, the Shrimp’s Atonia bag is already adored by street style stars and industry insiders. Add a splash of fun to all your evening wear looks.
Rixo
You’re probably already sporting one of their dresses and now it’s time to invest in their accessories. Design duo Henrietta and Orlagh, have spread their fashion weeks to create a line of accessories to not only compliment their own designs but also every black dress you own.
Chloé
If it’s something a little lighter that you want (or something obviously investment) Chloé have you covered, courtesy of their slick and effective vanity mini bag.
The Row
The Olsens know a thing or two about occasion wear, wowing in the red carpet more times that we can count. So take a leaf (or a bag) out of their designs and invest in The Row’s iconic silk satin clutch bag.
Cult Gaia
The handheld bag is one that never stops being an essential for evening. The clasp will mean you have less chase of losing your belongings on a night out, and that is always a bonus.
Images: Getty / Courtesy of brands