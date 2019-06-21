8 investment evening bags to see you through every event in your diary

Dressing for an occasion is no easy feat. A huge amount of our time is dedicated to the clothes: do you stay classic and go for a dress? Or do you take on a modern alternative and try a trouser suit? Maybe you’re thinking a skirt and top combo?

You spend weeks (in my case, months) trawling through Instagram for inspiration, then online stores to try and find your wedding guest look, your red carpet look, your big work summer party look.

By the time accessories are up for consideration, you’re cutting it down to the wire – often with only an evening spare to run around and find shoes, a bag, jewellery and anything else you can throw on to look ‘done’. Does this sound like you? I know I’ve been in that position more than once.