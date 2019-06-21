8 investment evening bags to see you through every event in your diary

Posted by for Fashion

Investment handbags don’t just have to be for everyday wear. Stylist’s Fashion News Editor Billie Bhatia explains why she believes in investing in an occasion handbag. 

Dressing for an occasion is no easy feat. A huge amount of our time is dedicated to the clothes: do you stay classic and go for a dress? Or do you take on a modern alternative and try a trouser suit? Maybe you’re thinking a skirt and top combo?
You spend weeks (in my case, months) trawling through Instagram for inspiration, then online stores to try and find your wedding guest look, your red carpet look, your big work summer party look.

By the time accessories are up for consideration, you’re cutting it down to the wire – often with only an evening spare to run around and find shoes, a bag, jewellery and anything else you can throw on to look ‘done’. Does this sound like you? I know I’ve been in that position more than once. 

You may also like

27 impossibly cool wedding guest dresses to solve your 'what to wear' woes

When buying an investment bag the fall-back position is to consider everyday options, something you’ll wear time and time again. But, considering the amount of money that’s spent picking up last minute accessories for occasions (especially bags), an investment piece should be a serious contender on your shopping list. 

Unlike an investment day bag, it gives you the freedom to really go to town: embellished, unusual design, brightly coloured or patterned. The options to support your main event are endless, and in my opinion the more unique the better job it will do at continually elevating your look.  

With that in mind, I’ve rounded up the evening bags worth parting with your pennies (or rather your pounds) for. 

Investment evening bags: Alexander McQueen

You may end up wanting to wear your fancy bag as part of your everyday outfit, too. 

  • Rixo bag

    Rixo

    You’re probably already sporting one of their dresses and now it’s time to invest in their accessories. Design duo Henrietta and Orlagh, have spread their fashion weeks to create a line of accessories to not only compliment their own designs but also every black dress you own. 

    Shop Amelia leopard bag, £195, Rixo 

    BUY NOW
  • Chloé bag

    Chloé

    If it’s something a little lighter that you want (or something obviously investment) Chloé have you covered, courtesy of their slick and effective vanity mini bag. 

    Shop C vanity leather pouch, £795, Chloé

    BUY NOW
  • Investment evening bag: The Row

    The Row

    The Olsens know a thing or two about occasion wear, wowing in the red carpet more times that we can count. So take a leaf (or a bag) out of their designs and invest in The Row’s iconic silk satin clutch bag. 

    Shop satin bag, £800, The Row 

    BUY NOW
  • Cult Gaia bags

    Cult Gaia

    The handheld bag is one that never stops being an essential for evening. The clasp will mean you have less chase of losing your belongings on a night out, and that is always a bonus. 

    Shop Estelle mini croc-effect leather tote, £375, Cult Gaia

    BUY NOW

Images: Getty / Courtesy of brands 

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Billie Bhatia