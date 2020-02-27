15 evening wedding dresses for the modern bride-to-be

Your wedding: your rules. Modern brides are saying ‘goodbye’ to wedding conventions and creating their own traditions to celebrate their big day. From more-is-more wedding decor to ceremonies in decadent destinations, in 2020 couples are using their wedding day to express themselves and celebrate their relationship in a more personal way than ever before.

When it comes to self expression, what better way than to make a statement than with your dress? Indeed, when it comes to choosing your dream wedding dress, why stop at one? Whether you plan on wearing a traditional bridal gown or a stand-out alternative dress for your ceremony, more and more brides are now also choosing a second dress to wear for the evening wedding reception.