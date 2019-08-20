Effortless style in seconds: why the ‘throw on dress’ is everything your wardrobe needs
Searching for a look that you can throw together in seconds, and still look chic all day long? Say hello to your new wardrobe heroes: the printed and patterned statement dresses that need no ironing. Here are the best to buy now, and solve your dressing dilemmas for years to come.
Throw-on-and-go: this is the sartorial routine every single one of us likes to imagine for our weekday mornings. Forget waking up, rummaging through your wardrobe, and rejecting countless options before finding a coordinated look that is both clean and crease-free. Instead, we dream of outfits that require no thought, forward-planning or ironing. That allow us, most importantly, an extra 15 minutes (at least) in bed.
If you’ve spent years searching for that perfect piece that will polished and chic at your 9am meeting but won’t look too ‘done’ for 6pm drinks, then rejoice. The throw-on dress is here to solve your everyday dressing dilemmas in thirty seconds flat.
This style of dress – midi in length, patterned and with a loose, billowing silhouette – is a wardrobe chameleon. Perfect for styling with eternally cool white trainers for laidback daytime look or taking into evening with the addition of square-toed heels or a white ankle boot, these statement dresses are a complete outfit in a single piece.
Best of all, these dresses require almost zero outfit contemplation, making them the perfect thing to reach for when you’re in a rush or have overslept. Those statement patterns and bright colours will always make you look like you’ve made an effort, even when you haven’t.
Thanks to their eye-catching designs, these stand-out dresses can be worn with no additional accessories and still look just as effective, and if you have an extra few minutes to play with, simply add a pair of hoop earrings and a chic clutch for a look that is fit to bypass your Instagram Stories and go straight to your feed.
The phrase ‘get-up-and-go’ suddenly seems a lot more feasible, doesn’t it?
Whether you favour a bold, abstract pattern or a delicate floral design, these are the best throw-on dresses that will be your style saviours for years to come.
Rotate Birger Christensen
Statement-making pieces like this bold printed dress has attracted Danish label Rotate Birger Christensen a devoted following of fashion editors and style insiders. Style yours with chunky black sandals for an effortlessly cool weekend look or take it into office by draping an oversized blazer from your shoulders.
Zara
When it comes to statement-making midi dresses that are seen on our Instagram feeds all summer long, few do it quite like Zara. Last year the now iconic black and white polka dot dress became an internet (and IRL) style sensation, and we predict that this spring this blue floral design is destined for same sell-out success.
Ganni
Taking inspiration from the history books, this season the Anne Boleyn collar - that’s a low-cut, square neckline for those of you that weren’t paying attention in class - is one of the most wanted silhouettes this season. Add a delicate gold chain necklace for a look that will hit all the right style notes all summer long.
Maje
If you favour a mini length then this shorter style will be the wardrobe hero that you return to again and again. Though the print might be playful, the puff-sleeves and wrap tie silhouette give this summer-ready dress enough sophistication to work for all of the occasions in your calendar.
Topshop
Faithfull The Brand
Tick off both the pastels and puff sleeves trend in one single pieces thanks to this playful polka dot print dress. Stand out from the crowd by styling yours with combat boots or lean in to a more sophisticated style by pairing with gold jewellery and a chic wristlet handbag.
& Other Stories
Florals for spring might not be groundbreaking, but they always feel just right. This short sleeved wrap dress is the perfect antidote to those long winter months and will take you straight into summer, too.
Shop & Other Stories printed puff sleeve midi wrap dress, £75
Belize
Crafted from luxuriously soft charmeuse, this botanical print dress offers the perfect balance of elegance and chic that will look just as effective in the office as it will over dinner and drinks. If the occasion is little less formal, then simply add a denim jacket and a pair of white trainers for a laidback touch.
Shop Belize floral-print charmeuse wrap dress at Matches Fashion, £340
Weekday
Florals not your thing? If polka dot prints and ruffles feel too fussy, turn to this effortlessly cool oversized midi dress to look stylish in seconds without feeling too ‘done’. Just add a pair of black ankle boots and a colourful cardigan to make this piece work just as hard on your 9-5.
