When Dolly Alderton’s Everything I Know About Love finally graced the small screen yesterday at 10.40pm there were a few things that stood out.

Brimming with American Apparel disco pants (IYKYK), shorts and tights, Fred Perry polo shirts and more Kate Moss for Topshop flippy dresses than you could shake a stick at, the focal point of the show, for me, was less about female friendship and more about the fashion, which took me back to teenage Naomi and her array of questionable sartorial choices.

I remember queuing in line to buy the buttery-yellow chiffon mini that Kate Moss had designed for Topshop; I remember saving the money from my part-time job to buy those questionable skin-tight, Sandy-esque American Apparel disco pants; and I remember where I was when I had my first kiss wearing yet another high street floral mini dress with those brown River Island brogues.