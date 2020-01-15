Arket are jumping on the January fitness train, with their launch of a new 24-piece sportswear concept collection – and it’s so chic.

If you find yourself drawn to the minimal look of Arket’s mainline – basics, tailored classics and staple interchangeable pieces all in a muted colour palette (think COS meets H&M) – then their upcoming athleisure line is about to set your heart racing. The sportswear range is exactly as you would imagine from the brand known for its cool Nordic style – think modern activewear with a minimalistic aesthetic. The collection highlights are a cross back sports bra, structural fleece running jacket and no-frills yoga leggings. If like us, you find yourself reaching for leggings for any given opportunity: weekly food shopping, brunch with friends even pub visits (all you need a cashmere jumper to make this acceptably chic), this collection can be repurposed beyond just activewear.

Joining the likes of high-street giants H&M and Topshop, Arket is providing an affordable way to look stylish and sporty. Except this collection also gives you an easily distinguishable way to shop sustainably, too.

Arket is one of the brands taking steps to help the planet with this new sustainable sportswear collection. The products combine fleece materials with 80-90% recycled materials, specifically windbreaker jackets made entirely from recycled polyester. Each product has been designed by the team with high-performance fabrics – and they clearly have us strong women in mind. Functionality has not been forgotten, either, with compression tights and sports bras made to improve your performance through muscle vibration. Fancy, eh? We don’t get it either, but if we can look good and train even better, then we’re sold.

Head of design at Arket, Anna Tuernell, exclusively spoke to Stylist about the new collection, “For Arket, running is a part of a mindful lifestyle. Our vision is to be a modern day market, where we offer products for your daily life in great design and high quality that you can own and love for a long time.” Whether your thing is SAS-style HIIT classes, a 9am park run on a Saturday, or puppy yoga, there’s a windbreaker and a sports bra for every activity. Thankfully, the Stylist team have done all of the hard work for you. Shop our edit of the best pieces to invest in now.

