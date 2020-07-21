Face masks and coverings you can buy online now
- Megan Murray
11 face masks from our favourite designers and stores that you can order now online.
Face coverings will become compulsory in all shops and supermarkets across England from 24 July, which means if you haven’t already (and we really hope you have) it’s high time you got hold of one quickly.
It’s essential to wear a face covering to keep yourself and others safe. The World Health Organisation (WHO) say masks can provide “a barrier for potentially infectious droplets” and have told governments to encourage mask wearing in areas where physical distancing is difficult “such as on public transport, in shops or in other confined or crowded environments.”
If you’re catching public transport at the moment you might already be au fait with adding face covering to your ‘don’t forget’ checklist of phone, keys and wallet, but for many of us not leaving the house without one is something we’ll soon get used to.
One way to ensure you remember to keep your face covering with you at all times is to purchase one you’ll be excited to put on, whether it be from one of your favourite designers or because it matches your outfit.
So, whether you’re simply adding to your existing mask rotation or looking to invest in on that makes more of a sartorial statement, treat yourself to one of the stylish face coverings from our edit below. From Off-White’s striking arrows design to Rixo’s playful florals, these masks will keep you and those around you safe.
Note: although these face coverings are suitable to wear in line with the government’s new law, they do not claim to be of medical grade.
Rixo Hope floral-print silk-blend face covering
We already know Rixo as the home of the most sought-after printed dresses, so it stands to reason that the brand has created a range of beautiful face coverings, too.
You’ll find a selection of their signature prints on the site, but we particularly like this colourful beauty.
Shop Rixo Hope floral-print silk-blend face covering at Selfridges, £26
Palm face covering
This tropical face mask is by POPPY + SAGE, a sustainable fashion brand that works with artisan communities around the world.
It has been ethically created in Bali using 100% cotton.
White Stuff Made For Change Face Covering
100% of all profits from the sale of these face coverings goes to White Stuff’s Made For Change initiative, which funds educational scholarships for the children of their factory workers in India.
Plus, they’re made from fabric off-cuts, so there’s zero waste.
Off-White arrows face covering
Virgil Abloh’s cult brand strikes again with this effortlessly cool, monochrome design.
It’s machine washable so you can easily keep it clean and should deter you from touching your face and transferring germs, completed with Off-White’s signature Arrows detailing.
Bumblebee face mask
This face mask is handmade here in England from two layers of 100% Egyptian cotton, which has been digitally printed with a sweet bumble bee print.
It’s reusable, washable and double sided. Plus, it comes in nine colours including pink, grey, black, blue and mustard.
Great British Designer Face Covering
British Fashion Council and Bags of Ethics have joined together to start a fundraising campaign to manufacture and internationally retail sustainable and reusable non-medical face coverings to use alongside existing social distancing measures.
This pack of face masks is among the range and features designs by six internationally acclaimed British designers; Halpern, Julien Macdonald, Liam Hodges, Mulberry, RAEBURN and RIXO.
Buy Great British Designer Face Covering at Bags of Ethics, £15
ASOS pink floral face covering with pouch and scrunchie
Need a mask and need it fast? ASOS is famed for its next day delivery and now that the brand is manufacturing face coverings you can get hold of one quickly.
This cute floral mask comes with a hair scrunchie and pouch to complete the look.
Shop ASOS pink floral face covering with pouch and scrunchie at ASOS, £12
Liberty London assorted fabrics face masks
We adore Liberty London’s huge selection of fabrics, in a plethora of patterns and colours.
This assorted pack means you can get five different coverings as a lucky dip, so it will be a surprise when they arrive.
Shop Liberty London assorted fabrics face masks at Liberty London, £40
ASOS daisy and moon face coverings
If busy patterns aren’t your thing, this plain grey face covering with small daisy motif might be right up your street.
It also comes with a similar black face covering, which instead of a daisy, displays a little silver moon.
BERNADETTE floral logo face covering
These punchy hues are just perfect for summer and would look great with a clashing, red summer dress.
Abigail Hardie Home Psychedelic Tigers face mask
This eccentric face mask mixes some of our favourite colours with a playful pattern.
This mask is handmade in Cheshire, England, using 100% cotton.
Shop Psychedelic Tigers face mask by Abigail Hardie Home at Wolf & Badger, £20
Images: courtesy of brands