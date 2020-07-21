If you’re catching public transport at the moment you might already be au fait with adding face covering to your ‘don’t forget’ checklist of phone, keys and wallet, but for many of us not leaving the house without one is something we’ll soon get used to.

One way to ensure you remember to keep your face covering with you at all times is to purchase one you’ll be excited to put on, whether it be from one of your favourite designers or because it matches your outfit.

So, whether you’re simply adding to your existing mask rotation or looking to invest in on that makes more of a sartorial statement, treat yourself to one of the stylish face coverings from our edit below. From Off-White’s striking arrows design to Rixo’s playful florals, these masks will keep you and those around you safe.

Note: although these face coverings are suitable to wear in line with the government’s new law, they do not claim to be of medical grade.