You know the feeling: the one where a dress adorned in a sea of sequins or a skirt lined with a string of fuchsia feathers flashes before your eyes on your daily scroll and you’re left scrambling to find out where it’s from.

What you need is a personalised shopping app that merges the images we flick past on social media with retailers that stock the pieces we love, which is precisely the gap in the market that new app Sept, which launched in 2021, hopes to fill.

Founded by 29-year-old Bahraini Yara AlDhaen, Sept hopes to become the Netflix-Goodreads hybrid of the fashion world. The sort of app that streamlines the shopping process. In its founder’s own words, it’s “a social fashion app where you shop with your favourite friends and your favourite virtual style-makers. But it’s all powered by you and your interactions.”