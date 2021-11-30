It’s not very often that all of the global glitterati gather under one roof to celebrate the best of the fashion industry, but the Fashion Awards is one such event.

Held annually at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the award ceremony is a celebration of the best in the style biz and, after a pandemic-induced hiatus, the event was back last night and better than ever.

The ceremony, which was hosted by none other than Pose star Billy Porter, began with Idris Elba reading Maya Angelou’s poem When Great Trees Fall in honour of the late designer Virgil Abloh. The founder of Off-White and artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear was named one of 15 “leaders of change” at the awards, accolades that were decided weeks before the ceremony and which celebrate individuals who have “created positive change within the fashion industry in the past year”, said the British Fashion Council.