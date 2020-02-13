Jumpsuits are the stylish alternative to wedding guest dresses this year
- Harriet Davey
Wedding season is on the horizon and we’re searching for the piece that will work for the city town hall ceremony, the garden party reception and that dreamy destination wedding. Yes, there is a piece that really does do it all; and it’s not a dress.
They say in life only three things are certain: death, taxes and a sudden influx of invitations to summer weddings. Overnight it seems that our summer went from plan-free to social whirlwind of weddings that stretches from May to September. From jetting off to destination weddings to navigating the classic heels on grass nightmare at a country garden reception, being a wedding guest is a full time occupation. While you’re busy working out how to get back to your desk on Monday from a Sunday ceremony in the Cotswolds or if it’s ever acceptable to buy the cheapest item on the wedding list, we’ve taken one task off your check list and resolved the ultimate wedding season dilemma: what to wear.
With so many dress codes, locations and themes at play, the idea of finding different outfits to work at every occasion is off-putting enough to merit deleting your Instagram, changing your phone number and eschewing every wedding altogether. If only there was one piece that could work at every ceremony from the chic London reception to the bohemian wedding with crystal favours. Well we’re here to tell you that there is: enter the piece that really does do it all, the not-so-humble jumpsuit.
Copenhagen-based influencer Anna proved that a jumpsuit can be just as elegant as a dress. If the dress code sounds formal (if unsure, the weight of the paper invitation will tell you more about the dress code than the invitation itself) look for pieces with a structured waist, long sleeves and exaggerated shoulders that offer more sophistication than looser styles.
Stylist Monikh wears one of Faithfull The Brand’s attention-grabbing sunshine yellow jumpsuit, the Frankie. Style it out for a country wedding with a basket bag and white mules or make it for a chic city ceremony with the addition of a leather shacket draped from your shoulders.
Norma Kamali
Searching for a wedding outfit that will work for your fashion friend’s ceremony at The Ned and your childhood friend’s destination wedding on the coast? This is the jumpsuit that really does do it all. A sleek silhouette plus statement snake print equals a stylish wedding reception look that you’ll wear on repeat throughout summer after the wedding, too.
Shop Norma Kamali snake-print stretch-jersey jumpsuit at Net-A-Porter, £150
Topshop
With organza balloon sleeves, a wide-leg and keyhole back, this jumpsuit offers enough romantic interest to qualify as your plus-one. Add a pair of black ankle tie sandals and gold jewellery for an elegant look that offers just the right amount of drama.
ZimmermanWhen the invitation says ‘garden party’ we say ‘polka dots’. This 1950s-inspired red polka dot print and bow-tie halterneck strikes the perfect balance between playful and chic. Constructed from linen and cotton-blend, this breathable fabric will be your saviour when it comes to keeping cool at a warm summer ceremony.
Shop Zimmerman Zinnia polka dot-print linen-blend jumpsuit at Matches Fashion, £530
H&M
Trying to stay out of the spotlight? This isn’t the jumpsuit for you. For everyone else, this pillar box red jumpsuit is one that comes guaranteed to turn heads – for all the right reasons. A v-neck and spaghetti straps feel feminine while straight-cut wide legs will have you feeling confident enough to conquer the room. Prefer something a little more subtle? This ultra-flattering jumpsuit is available in black too.
Diane Von Furstenberg
First we waxed lyrical about the floral dress, now may we introduce the floral jumpsuit. This vibrant botanical print will cement your status as best dressed wedding guest – especially when worn with a chic wicker handbag.
Shop Diane Von Furstenberg Helena belted printed cotton and silk-blend jumpsuit at Net-A-Porter, £270
Patbo
A summer wedding presents the perfect opportunity to experiment with the bolder colours, prints and embellishments that don’t gel with your Monday-Friday style. If your wardrobe is usually a sea of black, black and the occasional splash of navy then why not dive into the deep end with a sensational leafy print.
Shop Patbo embellished crochet-trimmed printed voile jumpsuit at Net-A-Porter, £548
Images courtesy of brands.