They say in life only three things are certain: death, taxes and a sudden influx of invitations to summer weddings. Overnight it seems that our summer went from plan-free to social whirlwind of weddings that stretches from May to September. From jetting off to destination weddings to navigating the classic heels on grass nightmare at a country garden reception, being a wedding guest is a full time occupation. While you’re busy working out how to get back to your desk on Monday from a Sunday ceremony in the Cotswolds or if it’s ever acceptable to buy the cheapest item on the wedding list, we’ve taken one task off your check list and resolved the ultimate wedding season dilemma: what to wear.