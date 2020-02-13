Fashion

Jumpsuits are the stylish alternative to wedding guest dresses this year

Harriet Davey
Wedding season is on the horizon and we’re searching for the piece that will work for the city town hall ceremony, the garden party reception and that dreamy destination wedding. Yes, there is a piece that really does do it all; and it’s not a dress. 

They say in life only three things are certain: death, taxes and a sudden influx of invitations to summer weddings.  Overnight it seems that our summer went from plan-free to social whirlwind of weddings that stretches from May to September. From jetting off to destination weddings to navigating the classic heels on grass nightmare at a country garden reception, being a wedding guest is a full time occupation. While you’re busy working out how to get back to your desk on Monday from a Sunday ceremony in the Cotswolds or if it’s ever acceptable to buy the cheapest item on the wedding list, we’ve taken one task off your check list and resolved the ultimate wedding season dilemma: what to wear

With so many dress codes, locations and themes at play, the idea of finding different outfits to work at every occasion is off-putting enough to merit deleting your Instagram, changing your phone number and eschewing every wedding altogether. If only there was one piece that could work at every ceremony from the chic London reception to the bohemian wedding with crystal favours. Well we’re here to tell you that there is: enter the piece that really does do it all, the not-so-humble jumpsuit. 

Copenhagen-based influencer Anna proved that a jumpsuit can be just as elegant as a dress. If the dress code sounds formal (if unsure, the weight of the paper invitation will tell you more about the dress code than the invitation itself) look for pieces with a structured waist, long sleeves and exaggerated shoulders that offer more sophistication than looser styles. 

Stylist Monikh  wears one of Faithfull The Brand’s attention-grabbing sunshine yellow jumpsuit, the Frankie. Style it out for a country wedding with a basket bag and white mules or make it for a chic city ceremony with the addition of a leather shacket draped from your shoulders. 

