The fashion brands helping in the fight against Covid-19
- Posted by
- Helen Atkin
- Published
As the world struggles to cope with the scale and speed of the Covid-19 epidemic, fashion brands are stepping into the breach to offer their assistance.
In such worrying and uncertain times it can seem frivolous to be considering fashion in any way. Deciding whether to purchase those earrings we love when we’re unsure of the health and economic environment around us is bound to create a conflict in our minds about the welcome distraction that fashion can bring and the trivial nature of spending on looking good.
There are some brands though that are making this dilemma easier to calculate. The likes of Kurt Geiger, Baukjen, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, H&M and Bottletop are attempting to help those on the front line of the epidemic. Whether it be through offering product to those in need or discounts on their websites to healthcare workers, the brands below are taking initiative in the fight against Covid-19.
H&M Group
The H&M Group is now arranging for its supply chain to produce personal protective equipment to be provided to hospitals and health care workers across Europe. It has also announced that the H&M Foundation has donated $500,000 to the World Health Organization to help prevent the spread of the pandemic.
Three Graces London
For 3 weeks, from Wednesday March 18th to Wednesday 1st April 2020, Three Graces London will donate 100% percent of net sales from all products sold on threegraceslondon.com to homeless charity Crisis, to support their efforts to protect the homeless through the Coronavirus outbreak.
Sezane
Sézane is giving 10% of all proceeds, until the end of the month, to the emergency aid fund set up for the foundation of French hospitals. In addition all funds raised by the Pierro shirt, part of their monthly charity collection, will be donated to the emergency aid fund.
Allbirds
Allbirds are donating 2,000 pairs of their wool runners to NHS workers.
Lisou
Lisou will be making a donation to the Royal College of Nursing Foundation to provide hardship grants for nurses who may be unable to work themselves due to infection or whose families may fall ill. In addition to this they will be donating 20% of profits of all sales for three months, from 23rd March, to the RCN Foundation COVID-19 Support Fund.
Bottletop
Bottletop have set up the TOGETHER FUND to raise funds for the United Nations Foundation COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO and Médecins sans Frontières. 100% of net proceeds from #TOGETHERBAND purchases and 20% of BOTTLETOP sales will be donated to the fund.
Deborah Lyons
Deborah Lyons is donating 20% of all online orders during the crisis to The Trussell Trust who provide emergency food and support to those in need across the UK. They are also collecting sealed and unused N95 masks to re-distribute back to the NHS.
Cefinn
Cefinn will be donating £5 to Age UK and Trussell Trust from all orders received online for the next 4 weeks. Both charities provide help and support to those particularly vulnerable during the Covid-19 outbreak.
Baukjen & Isabella Oliver
Baukjen and Isabella Oliver have offered their North London head office space to the NHS, as well as offering a 40% discount off their full price collection to all key workers. This includes social care workers, teachers, police and transport rail staff. All they need to do is email a photo of their ID to either; TheTeam@Baukjen.Com or TheTeam@IsabellaOliver.Com to receive a discount code.
Sophia Webster
Sophia Webster has gifted 200 NHS workers with the brands FlyBy trainers.
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini & Alberta Ferretti
For each purchase made through philosophyofficial.com and albertaferretti.com 15% of the proceeds will be donated to the Local Health Authority of Romagna and the Humanities Clinical Institute of Milan.
Mango
Mango is orchestrating the donation of 2 million face masks within the next few days using its own logistics system among various Spanish hospitals.
John Lewis & Partners
John Lewis has announced plans to make NHS workers more comfortable on their breaks, including donating pillow, chargers, eye masks and chocolates.
Kurt Geiger
As well as encouraging their staff to volunteer for the NHS Volunteer Responder Scheme (goodsamapp.org/NHS), Kurt Geiger have have been working with local NHS Hospitals to give £100 gift cards to NHS workers in the critical care departments and have offered a 50% discount for a year in stores to all NHS workers.
Everlane
Everlane is donating all proceeds from its 100% Human collection to Feeding America.
Kering
The Kering group has announced that it has committed to acquiring 3 million masks for the French health service. Two of its biggest brands, Balenciaga and Yves Saint Laurent, are preparing to manufacture covid masks, as well as Gucci, who are looking to make and donate 1.1 million masks and 55,000 medical overalls to authorities in Italy.
Christian Siriano
The New York designer publicly volunteered himself and his team to make masks for the city after the Governor appealed for assistance.
LVMH
The owners of multiple fashion brands, including Louis Vuitton and Dior, is using its global supply chain to source 40 million facemasks over the next four weeks.
Prada
Prada has announced it has started producing 80,000 medical overalls and 110,000 masks at the request of authorities in Tuscany.
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham has committed to donating 20% of sales from victoriabeckham.com and victoriabeckhambeauty.com to Feeding America in the US and the Trussell Trust in the UK from 25th March.
Salvatore Ferragamo
Salvatore Ferragamo is manufacturing and donating 100,000 TNT anti-bacterial masks and 3,000 FPP1 masks to local healthcare units in Tuscany.
Stephen Webster
From the 19th 10% of the total sales value for all transactions through stephenwebster.com will be donated to the UK based charity, MIND.
Scultura Activewear
10% of Scultura Activewear’s sales are going to be donated to The Trussell Trust supporting a national network of food banks, providing emergency food and support to people locked in poverty.
Giorgio Armani
The Armani Group have announced that all of its Italian production plants have now switched to making single use medical overalls for the use of healthcare workers.
Opening image courtesy of Alberta Ferretti.