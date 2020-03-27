The fashion brands helping in the fight against Covid-19

In such worrying and uncertain times it can seem frivolous to be considering fashion in any way. Deciding whether to purchase those earrings we love when we’re unsure of the health and economic environment around us is bound to create a conflict in our minds about the welcome distraction that fashion can bring and the trivial nature of spending on looking good.

There are some brands though that are making this dilemma easier to calculate. The likes of Kurt Geiger, Baukjen, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, H&M and Bottletop are attempting to help those on the front line of the epidemic. Whether it be through offering product to those in need or discounts on their websites to healthcare workers, the brands below are taking initiative in the fight against Covid-19.