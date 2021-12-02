Team Stylist shares the fashion pieces that are top of their wishlists this year
From It knits to bold and bright bling, these are the fashion pieces that team Stylist is crossing their fingers for this year.
Whether you’ve been enrolled in a game of Secret Santa at the office or are racking your brain trying to conjure up an idea for what to treat a loved one to, the art of present buying is a hard one to finesse.
After all, with the wealth of beauty, lifestyle and even vegan presents available at this time of the year, it can be like trying to find a needle in a haystack sifting through them all. But that is precisely why team Stylist has swooped in to act as your personal present-buying elves.
For the fashion lover in your life, no matter their proclivity to the industry or the intensity of their love for it, we’ve asked each member of the team to share the piece that’s sitting pretty at the top of their Christmas wishlist.
There’s a whole lot of knitted goodness from Paloma Wool and indie brand You Must Create as well as show-stopping coats from the inimitable Charlotte Simone. All that’s left for you to do is breathe a sigh of relief, for help is here.
Alex Sims, Commissioning Editor
“I spend hours and hours lusting over everything on Paloma Wool’s website. So this Christmas, its Hana Flower jumper is on my wish list – a charming, fun winter knit to brighten up dull winter days.”
Morgan Cormack, Digital Entertainment Writer
“Curating the perfect handful of rings is quite hard (and expensive) but this funky little ring is top of my jewellery wishlist. Indie brand July Child is all about fun designs and this little smiling sunflower ring would be the cutest thing to adorn any of my fingers.”
Leah Sinclair, Senior Digital Writer
“I’m a sucker for a good camel coat and this Cos belted wrap coat is on my wishlist.”
Lauren Geall, Digital Writer
“It’s not the most winter weather-friendly item on my Christmas list, but I’ve fallen head-over-heels in love with Reformation’s Juliette dress in emerald. The slit detailing, spaghetti straps and fitted bodice make this dress the perfect ensemble for any event.”
Morgan Fargo, Senior Beauty Writer
“This Christmas I’m holding out hope for the striped lambswool jumper of all my dreams from independent British brand YMC. Made in Scotland, it’s seam-free, soft, bold and boxy – everything I want to layer over jeans and dresses this busy social season.”
Shop Jets brushed lambswool stripe jumper at You Must Create, £185
Amy Beecham, Digital Writer
“Back in September, the once-in-a-lifetime holiday I’d been planning for over a year was cancelled, much to my devastation. It’s been rearranged for 2022, so to keep my spirits up I’ve been mentally planning all of the amazing pieces I can take with me to pair with a sun-kissed tan. This sustainably made, one-size-fits-all bikini from You Swim is top of my list this year. The hard choice is which stunning colour to choose.”
Miranda Larbi, Strong Women Editor
“I am very partial to a loafer so I can’t get enough of this bombastic Ganni pair. Snake skin? Oxfords? Huge puddle-proof platform? Tick tick tick.”
Ellie Edwards, Freelance Social Media Assistant
“I rented this dress a few weeks ago and wore it on repeat for every occasion that month: pizza and negroni dates, hen parties, weekend brunches. After sending it back, I knew I needed it in my life, permanently.
The organic cotton denim has a slouchy fit making it super comfortable to wear with the faux pearls adding a touch of festive glam. Layer with a roll-neck underneath, throw a jumper over the top, or keep it classic – it’s a dress for every season.”
Jazmin Kopotsha, Executive Editor Digital
“Charlotte Simone coats fall into that dreamy category of being beautiful, limited, not owned by everyone I know but KNOWN by most people I know and always being on my wish list. Call me obsessive but the craftsmanship is insane, the attention to detail and the use of texture literally makes my heart sing. I want one, and I really hope my partner happens to read this before stock runs out.”
Gemma Crisp, Commerce Director
“I’m desperately hoping to be reunited with my family in Australia for Christmas after a three year absence (back off, Omicron!), and this 100% silk dress will not only keep me from melting in the humidity thanks to its floaty smock style, but the colours remind me a little of Quality Streets for a subtle festive nod.”
Chloe Gray, Senior Fitness Writer
“I live for a chuck-on midi dress thanks to the fact that they are comfy and effortless, but now it’s the festive season I need a way to dress up my go-to. This one-shouldered, patterned, draped fabric version is how I plan to get through parties.”
