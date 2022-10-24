While at an event with Arabella Greenhill, Stylist’s Fashion Director-at-large, I confided in her that I wanted to buy a Loewe Mini Puzzle bag. Having spotted them everywhere at Copenhagen Fashion Week over the summer, surely my observe-from-afar crush had gone on long enough to warrant paying the eye-watering price tag?

According to Arabella (the high priestess of forever fashion) her rule to shop by is quite literally asking: will I wear the piece 30 times? If the answer’s a hard yes, then proceed to checkout; if the answer’s a slightly more dubious no, then just stay where you are.