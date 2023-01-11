As a fashion editor and stylist for over 10 years, I’ve picked up a few tricks along the way. And considering I dress people for a living, when it comes to myself, I often stick to some simple rules that tend to make any outfit look like I’ve made an effort, often with minimal effort involved. And let’s face it, at this time of year in particular, getting ready in the morning can be a struggle.

A few of my hacks include always steaming your clothes to make sure that no matter what you wear, it looks put-together. Adding a bold bag or jewellery that’ll spark a conversation (I love smaller sustainable brands) and when it comes to outerwear, be prepared to splurge a little more as it’ll be worth it to hold all your winter outfits together. This is the same for great basics, too. Keep going to see my seven styling hacks that’ll make getting ready that little bit easier.