It’s not about packing light, it’s about packing smart, and these are five steps that will promise you the headache-free trip of dreams without a Joan Collins-inspired impractical suite of luggage. Call us your going-away fairy godmothers, here to serve you with all of the tips and tricks that promise to streamline your suitcase.

Upgrade your luggage

First things first – which form of luggage are you using to house your packing? If it’s a raggedy old case from yesteryear which is falling apart at the seams, then you’re in for a rude awakening. The first step of the packing smart holiday guide is finding a piece of luggage that does all of the heavy lifting for you. Look for sleek weekend cases (Away’s are among the best in the luggage game), which have built-in compartments for underwear, socks and laundry, meaning packing and unpacking has never been more organised.



While we’re the first to profess the virtues of teeny-tiny handbags, there’s only so much you can squeeze into a tote the size of a book, so it also may be time to invest in a more capacious carry-on, too; one with room for shoes, toiletries and other miscellaneous bits. Our go-to is Katie Loxton’s newly reimagined vegan totes which channel the endless capacity of Mary Poppins’ infamous bag.