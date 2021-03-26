If your online wish lists at several different destinations are full to the brim with new season pieces, you’re not alone. And if you’re struggling to decipher what to actually add to your basket, then we have the answer. Instagram is often a go-to for a sartorial boost, and if you find yourself being influenced by some of the most stylish women around, again, you’re not the only one.

The platform allows us all to (virtually) delve into the wardrobes of fashion insiders and see what they’re shopping, and how they’re styling them. Taking a nose into other people’s lives has become a thing of the norm even more since lockdown, and with freedom on the horizon, Stylist wanted to find out exactly what’s on the wish lists of the women who inspire us all daily.