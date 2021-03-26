6 fashion insiders reveal their spring wish list (and how they’ll be styling each item for SS21)
Want to know what’s on some of your favourite fashion insiders’ wish lists for spring/summer 2021? Stylist talks to some of the most stylish women to find out.
If your online wish lists at several different destinations are full to the brim with new season pieces, you’re not alone. And if you’re struggling to decipher what to actually add to your basket, then we have the answer. Instagram is often a go-to for a sartorial boost, and if you find yourself being influenced by some of the most stylish women around, again, you’re not the only one.
The platform allows us all to (virtually) delve into the wardrobes of fashion insiders and see what they’re shopping, and how they’re styling them. Taking a nose into other people’s lives has become a thing of the norm even more since lockdown, and with freedom on the horizon, Stylist wanted to find out exactly what’s on the wish lists of the women who inspire us all daily.
Here, six fashion influencers and creatives tell us what they’ll be shopping for spring.
Warning: you’re about to get some serious shopping urges – apologies in advance.
Abisola Omole
Creative director Abi has both fashion and interiors under her suitably stylish belt. A magpie for a great vintage find when it comes to homeware, and a seeker of hidden high street gems when it comes to style, you’ll most likely get lost in her Instagram stories.
Naturally, we want to know what the CEO has in her saved folder for the new season. And you won’t be disappointed.
Instagram: @abimarvel
Abisola’s spring picks:
Ganni dress
Okay so this ultra feminine, rose-printed dress is giving me femme-fatale-meets-afternoon-tea-guest vibes. And the ruching towards the centre, it’s the perfect post-lockdown dress.
Mango jacket
A great piece to wear as we *fingers crossed* move into warmer weather. Though it’s very chic and sophisticated, it has a casual/transitional edge to it, making it perfect to be thrown on with any outfit – whether it be boyfriend jeans and a crop top or a silky slip dress.
Loewe bag
The fact that I’m considering buying this bag is a little concerning, what with it’s £2,500 price tag but it’s just beautiful. The rosemary shade, the buttery leather, the thick wavy pleats – it’s literally a dream.
Eshita Kabra-Davies
Founder of peer-to-peer fashion rental platform, By Rotation, Eshita knows how to find some of the best brands around. You’ll most likely find this entrepreneur trying out the latest drops from the app, and then you can try them, too.
Creating a sustainable way for everyone to be able to swap their wardrobe, Eshita’s one to follow for designer outfit inspiration that you can rent for less.
Instagram: @arentyoueshita
Eshita’s spring picks:
Shop Oeuvre headband
I rediscovered my love for hairbands in the past year (desperate for a haircut!) and found this independent gem on Etsy. I’m looking to add this new colour to my collection.
Sleeper dress at By Rotation
This peachy blouse with cut-out detail is exactly what the new season calls for. We suggest wearing it with nothing but linen shorts and a straw bag once summer hits.
Shop Sleeper Brigette belted linen dress at By Rotation, rent from £30
MaisxFrida
Anemone rings – can you imagine anything more intriguing? I’m always finding different ways to style them: with a formal shirt and trousers for a Zoom meeting to a cute dress when roller-blading in the park.
Renia Jazdzyk
If there’s ever a wardrobe we wish we could raid IRL, it’s Renia’s. Packed full of the latest designer pieces, one of the most stylish women to grace our feeds is always one to watch.
Trying out every trend before it has even happened, every cult bag before it’s big news and every shoe style to step onto the squares, of course we want to know what’s in Renia’s basket.
Instagram: @venswifestyle
Renia’s spring picks:
Mango suit
This suit is exactly what I need this spring. The masculine, relaxed silhouette, mustard colour and linen fabric makes this beautiful suit my must have. I will wear it with a colourful statement bag, chunky gold necklace and clogs.
Victoria Beckham jeans
I love denim and every season I buy at least two new pairs of jeans. This season I’m planning to get this style from Victoria Beckham – the turn-up cuffs make your legs appear super long and this is exactly what I want from my jeans. I’m planning to wear them with chunky knits and embellished heels.
Shop Victoria Beckham Slit turned-up cuffs straight-leg jeans at Matches, £390
Bottega Veneta jumper
Red is definitely the colour of the season and this chunky knit is exactly what I want to wear this spring. With a silver chain around the neck and open back, it’s a piece that doesn’t need any additional accessories. I will wear it with the matching skirt or blue wide-leg trousers, some fun heels and a big pouch bag.
Jessica Skye
If you’re a fan of the minimalist aesthetic, Jessica Skye’s Instagram is a haven. With a monochrome home you’ll want to copy, and a capsule wardrobe you can shop directly from with her swipe-ups, be prepared for a mix of high street hero pieces, designer accessories and cult brands yet to be discovered.
We find out what Jess will be wearing for spring/summer 2021.
Instagram: @_jessicaskye
Jessica’s spring picks:
Agolde shorts
This spring I’m looking to update my outfits in a more sophisticated and grown-up way. These recycled leather shorts are a great way to add a little more dimension and texture into your outfit; team with an oversized linen shirt, wrap sandals and basket bag for the ultimate on-the-go look.
Arket trench coat
A trench coat is always a good investment and an incredibly timeless item to own. Not only do they seamlessly go with everything in your wardrobe season after season, they’re also a great way to elevate a relaxed outfit.
Loewe bag
It’s time to swap out the winter handbags for something a little lighter – raffia and basket bags are a great way to make an outfit seem incredibly effortless but still super chic. Mine are out already and I’m teaming them with everything in my wardrobe.
Shop Loewe + Paula’s Ibiza small leather-trimmed woven raffia tote at Net-a-Porter, £425
Eni Ilori
Queen of the co-ord, Eni will direct you to a dreamy two piece (or five) from some of your favourite high street brands. With the ultimate at-home wardrobe throughout lockdown, there’s no need to imagine how great her summer outfits will be.
Here, Eni gives us the lowdown on what she’ll be shopping to wear for all the upcoming events.
Eni’s spring picks:
Asos dress
Asos is my main go-to when looking for dresses and I’m a big fan of this style. The long length and cut-out detailing at the back of the dress which makes it so flattering – it’s a very cute sundress for the summer.
Shop cami midi sundress with raw edges in black at Asos, £28
Aje dress
Aje is a new brand that I’ve just recently discovered and their dresses are very versatile and unique. Although at a higher price point, I can see myself wearing it constantly during the summer.
Coach bag
The final item on my wish list is the Coach tabby bag. I love the shape and the style of the bag; it reminds me of a pillow and makes me want to cuddle it. It’s also very versatile and comes in various colours.
Zeena Shah
Here to brighten up your day, every day, Zeena’s love of playful prints and colours spreads instant joy. Co-creator of the #instarainbowchallenge inspiring everyone to brighten up lockdown days by wearing uplifting hues, she’s also the go-to when it comes to finding amazing lesser-known brands and quirky homeware, too.
This is what’s on the art director’s spring wish list right now.
Instagram: @heartzeena
Zeena’s spring picks:
Damson Madder dress
Ultimate gingham goals with this stunning dress from sustainable favourite Damson Madder. Bringing all the cottagecore vibes, I’ll be wearing this with some comfy, chunky trainers.
Kemi Telford skirt
I just love Kemi Telfords designs, these joyful colours and prints bring all the joy. I’ll pair this with my favourite knit with socks and sandals and I’ll be dreaming of brighter days to come.
&Daughter dress
This &Daughter pink shirt dress is just dreamy, it’s so easy to wear and I love the ruffle trim. I’ll be styling it with a long sleeved top underneath with tights and sandals.
Images: courtesy of brands and individuals