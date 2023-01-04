10 fashion insiders on their style resolutions for 2023: from learning to sew to renting more outfits
Whether you’re one of the ‘new year, new me’ people, or you’d rather continue into 2023 as you are (this is more than OK), there’s no denying the new year is the perfect time to set some goals.
These could be micro-habits such as getting more sleep or eating more veg – a resolution needn’t be measured by how big or small it is, but how you put your mind to achieving it (and how good you feel when you do so).
Which is also why January is a time of the year when you should really think about the way you shop, what will make you feel better when it comes to fashion and how you can do your best to buy better and wear more.
Need some help with your style resolutions? We spoke to some of our favourite fashion insiders to find out what they have planned for 2023. And we now have a full list we want to copy – including learning to sew and altering what you already own, wearing size-inclusive smaller brands, shopping from resell sites and even finding a way to rewear one of your most memorable dresses (in Zeena Shah’s case, her wedding dress!).
So, it’s time to manifest good things into your wardrobe with the help of some of the most stylish women around.
Monikh Dale
“This year I’m getting back into sewing, doing my own alterations and making pieces from scratch again. Sometimes all it takes a small dart or cut on the hem to completely transform a look and make it work for your body shape.”
Rachael Clifton
“I’m not really one for general new year resolutions, but style resolutions I can get on board with. For this year I want to wear more colour and buy more secondhand and vintage, as hunting on resell sites brings me so much joy!”
Eshita Kabra-Davies
“In 2023 I will be purchasing half the amount of new fashion as the year before. As an ex-shopaholic from Singapore, I’ve implemented this practice ever since I founded By Rotation in October 2019. Not only has it made me over five figures of income from renting out my own wardrobe, but I’ve also been able to wear a huge variety of pieces thanks to renting (or rotating, as we call it) with our community – the largest shared wardrobe in the UK!”
Lois Sterling
“I plan to buy well and work my wardrobe on a one-in, one-out system to avoid over-consumption and hanging on to clothes that don’t fit me, I don’t wear or don’t make me feel my best. I will sell them on or give them away to a lovely new home.”
Renia Jazdzyk
“My resolution for 2023 is to clean my wardrobe regularly and finally sell some of the pieces I don’t wear any more. I do believe that if something in your wardrobe has been hanging for two years or more and hasn’t been used then it’s time to find it a new home. I would like to give those pieces a second life!”
Lois Opoku
“I’d love to discover and shop new, smaller brands especially with African heritage. During my trip to Ghana I met a few African fashion designers - from Lisa Folawiyo to Tongoro Studio - that create amazing pieces. And I realised there is a whole new world to discover!”
Jessica Skye
“This year my goal is to buy clothes in a more considered way. There’s no getting away from the fact I love fashion and 2023 is going to be the year I shop in a more sensible way. Whether that’s buying vintage pieces (especially handbags) or making sure when it comes to purchasing an item of clothing I know I will rewear it time and time again. Plus, it’s also a great way to build a capsule wardrobe.”
Zeena Shah
“My style resolutions are to one, buy better – save up for those forever designer showstoppers, and two, shop secondhand more often and check what’s in my own wardrobe before I buy. Ooh, and to rewear my wedding dress!”
Anne-Victoire Lefevre
“My style resolution for 2023 is to wear more timeless pieces that I will never get tired of, invest in quality materials and perfect shapes that will go well with everything I already own.”
Sara Brown
“This year I’m hoping to invest in the brands that are investing in me, by that I mean I want to shop with the smaller premium brands that are focusing on expanding their size ranges. I have been pushing for better size inclusivity for years now and it’s exciting to see improvements in this area. I want to wear even more Olivia Rubin and Rixo, and I’m hoping to try Stine Goya’s 3XL pieces. I’m also planning on making more clothes for myself out of the mountain of fabric I have collected over the years.”
Images: Courtesy of fashion insiders