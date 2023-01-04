Whether you’re one of the ‘new year, new me’ people, or you’d rather continue into 2023 as you are (this is more than OK), there’s no denying the new year is the perfect time to set some goals.

These could be micro-habits such as getting more sleep or eating more veg – a resolution needn’t be measured by how big or small it is, but how you put your mind to achieving it (and how good you feel when you do so).

Which is also why January is a time of the year when you should really think about the way you shop, what will make you feel better when it comes to fashion and how you can do your best to buy better and wear more.

Need some help with your style resolutions? We spoke to some of our favourite fashion insiders to find out what they have planned for 2023. And we now have a full list we want to copy – including learning to sew and altering what you already own, wearing size-inclusive smaller brands, shopping from resell sites and even finding a way to rewear one of your most memorable dresses (in Zeena Shah’s case, her wedding dress!).