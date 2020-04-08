As you scroll through Instagram, be sure to stop at these 7 accounts for stylish outfit and homeware inspo.

We’re all spending a lot more time indoors. And while this may mean adjusting to your kitchen table becoming your new WFH desk, truth is it also means a lot more time on your phone to scroll through Instagram. Your thumbs may be aching, but you can be safe in the knowledge that is hasn’t been in vain thanks to these 7 accounts. A lot of people are taking this opportunity to get dressed up, so much so that there’s even an account showcasing people’s work from home looks that has racked up over 20,000 followers in the space of a week. In showing off their spring/summer 2020 outfits, many women are simultaneously making us want to spruce up our living space by showing us their homes, too. Whether you’ve already taken to organising your wardrobe or you’ve checked out our edit of 9 under-the-radar homeware brands to follow, your WFH outfits and living spaces will get even more inspiration from the carefully curated edit of some of our top stylish women below.

1. Jessie Bush

If you want to see how to style the latest ‘it’ dress then photographer and influencer Jessie Bush (@wethepeoplestyle) is the go-to. If she isn’t going glam with a statement pair of heels, she’s toughening up her outfits with chunky (usually Prada) boots. It’s not just her frock collection that’s of interest though, her home looks just as stylish. A minimal aesthetic with bold accessories – from block prints to vintage furniture – is what to expect. Jessie often captures outfit pictures in her sleek bathroom too, be sure to keep a lookout.

2. Monikh Dale

Stylist and influencer Monikh Dale (@monikh) is almost known as much for her killer outfits, is she is for her amazing home. Not only does Monikh know how to team designer with high street to perfection, she’s also mastered the ideal spots in her home to show them off. So if you’re not looking at her most recent linen dress or Bottega Veneta arm-candy, you’ll be commenting to ask her where her dream velvet sofa is from. It’s Habitat, FYI.

3. Maria Bernad

If you’re a fan of retro outfits and homeware, Spanish designer Maria Bernad (@maria_bernad) is a must-follow. Known for her vintage finds – from 80s oversized suits to 70s oversized shades – Maria’s unique style is one that’ll inspire outfits worldwide. Not only that, her home is filled with cool prints, vases and antique treasures you’ll want to save to your Pinterest boards immediately.

4. Linn Eklund

Clashing prints, statement hues and an accessory collection anyone would love to raid. Stockholm-based influencer Linn Eklund (@linneklund) is all about loud outfits. Her homeware matches her style with bold pieces from the coolest interior designers. Linn has even managed to bag the curly mirror (in picture above) by Gustaf Westman that you may have spotted on Instagram many times already recently. Every time you look at her Insta feed, you’re bound to spot a new gem.

5. Jessica Syke

If you’re all about minimalism then Jessica Syke (@_jessicasyke) is one to watch. Picking out the best neutrals and basics from the likes of & Other Stories, Arket and Zara, Jess’s home sticks to the theme. Monochrome, soft tonal shades and hints of wooden and rattan details is what to look out for. Stick to clean, classic pieces to copy the soft, calm vibe of Jess’s wardrobe, and home.

6. Ellie Delphine

Giving us a hint of her interior one day at a time, Ellie Delphine (@slipintostyle) has been using her chic lamps, chairs and accessories as props for her WFH outfit shots. We can only imagine from these glimpses that her home is as fun and statement as her collection of designer outfits. Kitsch prints, colour-block suits and heels, heels and more heels make up one hell of a wardrobe.

7. Anne-Laure Mais

Parisian designer Anne-Marie (@adenorah) created her own label Musier Paris in 2018, and it instantly became a brand loved by all the cool-girls. Taking WFH outfits as a chance to get dressed up, you’ll get inspiration for your future nights out. From leather trousers, printed mini dresses, 90s mules and rhinestone jewels – Anne-Marie’s wardrobe is a treasure chest of vintage and designer finds. As for her home, classic French-girl chic is incorporated into every corner. Note: look out for her cute fluffy white cat with blue eyes, too.