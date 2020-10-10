“Despite the circumstances, this fashion season has been the most creative yet”

Even in my short tenure as a fashion week attendee, the idea that I wouldn’t see models strut up and down a catwalk was incredibly disappointing. The shows have come to mean so much more than just seven minutes of being squashed next to your peers on a hard bench with booming music and the long strides of models pacing before you; it’s where important conversations arise, ideas are born, inspirations for the season ahead are founded, and we are reminded how lucky you are to be part of something so special.

We had a taster of what the new digital format might look like earlier the year in June when the British Fashion Council put on its first digital-only gender-neutral fashion week for what would historically have been men’s fashion week, but the big players in the game – the names we most associate with fashion, such as Prada, Dior, Chanel et al – did not partake, instead saving their energy for the main event: September fashion week.

I was dubious. Nothing, absolutely nothing, beats the few seconds before a catwalk show – when the lights go down and the stream of gossiping desists, bums are shuffled into their final resting place and we wait with bated breath for the music to start, for the first foot to hit the catwalk. It’s palpable, electrifying, an energy that can only be experienced in real life. So, how were these brands going to engage with and captivate a hungry audience without a physical presence?