On my birthday in early 2020, I went out in a beautiful Liberty print Vampire’s Wife mini dress I’d bought in a sale. It was the last time I’d dress up for a very long while. A few weeks later, as the world changed, I changed into a pair of trackies and a jumper. And that was the outfit I wore pretty much every day until this summer.

During the first UK lockdown, one of the things I did to pass the time was list the nicer bits of my wardrobe on fashion rental site Hurr. Up went a linen Reformation dress I’d worn once to a wedding. I listed a DVF silk skirt that had sat in a drawer for months. A polka-dot Alexa Chung dress was uploaded too.

To nothing. Crickets. No one wanted to borrow my clothes because everyone was doing, and probably wearing, exactly the same thing as me: sitting on the sofa in their comfies trying to get through a pandemic, not wondering about what to wear on Friday night.