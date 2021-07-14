ByRotation, which was founded by former investment analyst Eshita Kabra-Davies and boasts over 80,000 users, features a line-up of fashion influencers, including Monikh Dale, Jessie Bush and Abisola Omole, who rent pieces from their personal wardrobes and promote them on social media. Hurr Collective uses a similar marketing technique, by using images of influencers in pieces that are available to rent through its platform with the Instagram caption of ‘Rent in bio now!’ It’s a savvy move from both brands, but you can’t help but feel as though somebody suffering from feelings of low self-esteem may scroll through these platform’s feeds – which look and function similarly to Instagram – and feel as though the solution to their woes could be to rent the wares of the influencer whose life – or virtual one, at least – they follow and/or venerate, whether consciously or not.

“Your identity is very tied up in how you present yourself to the world, and clothing is a huge part of that,” Evans notes. “Social media perpetuates the ‘shiny object syndrome’, which is basically a ‘lacking’ mentality, of feeling like you always need something new or different or outside of yourself.”

Kabra-Davies, though, is clear on ByRotation’s impetus, which is to empower its users. The app, she says, is for ‘budget conscious’ fashion lovers; those who want to partake in trends without the footprint on the planet, or indeed their bank balances. “People want to belong, and sometimes belonging means dressing in a way which they might not be able to afford to but I’m glad we can help them with their self-esteem, even if it relates to material possessions,” she says.

“There are some users who have used the app to try and make themselves appear wealthier or more affluent than they actually are to match up with a particular lifestyle,” she adds. “But predominantly, there’s a huge sense of belonging on ByRotation, which is down to the community we’ve built.”