As sustainability has grown more and more important to the average shopper, solutions to solving our desire for fresh fits without damaging the planet have sprung up everywhere. The most successful is arguably the fashion rental market, which has been estimated as worth almost £1 billion globally and has been forecasted to grow globally by 10% each year for at least the next five years.

As well as providing an eco option for fashion lovers, clothing rental also offers customers the chance to wear clothing they may not be able to afford to buy outright – we are in the midst of soaring inflation and on the brink of a potential recession, after all. Providing luxury to those who otherwise cannot access it is one of the many reasons that fashion rental is thriving in the UK.