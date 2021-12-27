What it is: Have a designer bag that looks a little tatty? The Handbag Clinic is a luxury handbag hospital here to help. With stores in London, Newcastle, Leeds and the Middle East, the brand founded in 2013 offers more than restoration. You can also sell your old bags to the Handbag Clinic to be resold in their stores, or buy pre-loved styles for up to 50% off. The clinic prides itself on making old bags (and shoes) look like new and has the best before and after pictures on their Instagram of items that have been revived with new paintwork, stitching and hardware.

How it works: Use the online form to describe what service you would like and attach pictures of your item. Wait to receive a quote from the team or go in-store so they can see it straight away. If you’re requesting the service online, send your bag via courier with a UPS label. Once received it can take from two to eight weeks to be repaired, depending on what work needs doing.

Price: Collection of items is free with the UPS label but returns (within the UK) are £7.95. Each item will be quoted individually, but prices start from £19.95 for minor stitching and £600+ for a complex restoration. Usually, a full restoration is priced at £225 and includes a clean on the exterior and interior, removal of all areas of wear/scuff/staining from the exterior, any minor stitch repairs and a carefully crafted protection treatment to nourish and protect the leather.

Location: UK and worldwide.

Where to find Handbag Clinic: handbagclinic.co.uk