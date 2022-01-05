Whether you’re a firm believer in resolutions or not, it is safe to say the pandemic has helped to focus our minds on what a new year can bring.

For some, January comes with dreams of a fresh start and hope that the next 12 months won’t have us trapped in our homes hiding from Covid for the umpteeth time.

In such uncertain times, one way to remain positive is to set some simple new goals that will give each day added purpose, and for those in the fashion world, that means rethinking your personal style. We spoke to trendsetters about their intentions for the year to come, here’s what they said.