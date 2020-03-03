Fashion

This chic new trouser trend has arrived just in time for spring

Posted by
Harriet Davey
Published
Street style image of slit trousers

Not ready to brave bare legs yet? Say hello to effortlessly stylish split-hem trousers…

There are many trends that come and go quicker than even our fashion editors can keep up with. As we consider the environmental impact of our fashion choices, we’re saying “no” to hard-to-wear trends and choosing to invest in the chic pieces that are here for the long haul. So, when we spot a style that promises to become a new wardrobe hero, we take note. 

It’s time to introduce you to the split (or slit) hem trousers. As seen on the most stylish women during fashion month, they’re the new style that has caught our eye for all the right reasons. Whether you opt for skinny, straight or wide-leg, it’s all about creating a flared silhouette at the bottom with the split at the front. The best thing about this effortlessly elegant new design? It’s a trend that works for the office too.

Thanks to their tailoring-inspired designs details and palette of monochrome and neutral tones, split-hem trousers can inject a touch of your personal style into even the most corporate of dress codes. A sleek black pair by Victoria Beckham is set to command attention in the boardroom when paired with a crisp white shirt, or if your office has a more casual approach, consider a pillar-box red pair worn with a fitted t-shirt for a playful look that is no impactful.

Whether you’re looking for a tapered pair to wear with a smart blazer,or a wide-leg style that will take you straight from your desk to evening events, these are the best split-hem trousers to reinvent your workwear wardrobe. 

Want a weekly edit of key pieces and brilliant brands? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Fashion email

Images courtesy of Getty & brands

Topics

Share this article

Author

Harriet Davey

Recommended by Harriet Davey

Fashion

9 chic and colourful suits to wear this summer

It's time to embrace the coloured suit in all its shapes and styles, and welcome back tailored city shorts.

Posted by
Helen Atkin
Published
Fashion

Mules are the hottest heels for s/s 2019. Here’s the best styles to shop now

Whether your budget is Mango, Prada, or somewhere in between

Posted by
Harriet Davey
Published
Fashion

The most stylish women at fashion month have all agreed on this animal print

It'll put the sass into your new season wardrobe.

Posted by
Harriet Davey
Published
Fashion

The best wide-leg cropped jeans

The best designer and high-street wide-leg cropped jeans to be wearing now and how to style them.

Posted by
Helen Atkin
Published
Fashion

This Victoria Beckham-approved sportswear is chic enough to wear to work

The designer has set aside her heels and created stylish, practical sportswear for Reebok

Posted by
Grace Cook
Published
Stylist Daily