This chic new trouser trend has arrived just in time for spring

There are many trends that come and go quicker than even our fashion editors can keep up with. As we consider the environmental impact of our fashion choices, we’re saying “no” to hard-to-wear trends and choosing to invest in the chic pieces that are here for the long haul. So, when we spot a style that promises to become a new wardrobe hero, we take note.

It’s time to introduce you to the split (or slit) hem trousers. As seen on the most stylish women during fashion month, they’re the new style that has caught our eye for all the right reasons. Whether you opt for skinny, straight or wide-leg, it’s all about creating a flared silhouette at the bottom with the split at the front. The best thing about this effortlessly elegant new design? It’s a trend that works for the office too.