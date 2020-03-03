This chic new trouser trend has arrived just in time for spring
- Harriet Davey
- Published
Not ready to brave bare legs yet? Say hello to effortlessly stylish split-hem trousers…
There are many trends that come and go quicker than even our fashion editors can keep up with. As we consider the environmental impact of our fashion choices, we’re saying “no” to hard-to-wear trends and choosing to invest in the chic pieces that are here for the long haul. So, when we spot a style that promises to become a new wardrobe hero, we take note.
It’s time to introduce you to the split (or slit) hem trousers. As seen on the most stylish women during fashion month, they’re the new style that has caught our eye for all the right reasons. Whether you opt for skinny, straight or wide-leg, it’s all about creating a flared silhouette at the bottom with the split at the front. The best thing about this effortlessly elegant new design? It’s a trend that works for the office too.
Thanks to their tailoring-inspired designs details and palette of monochrome and neutral tones, split-hem trousers can inject a touch of your personal style into even the most corporate of dress codes. A sleek black pair by Victoria Beckham is set to command attention in the boardroom when paired with a crisp white shirt, or if your office has a more casual approach, consider a pillar-box red pair worn with a fitted t-shirt for a playful look that is no impactful.
Whether you’re looking for a tapered pair to wear with a smart blazer,or a wide-leg style that will take you straight from your desk to evening events, these are the best split-hem trousers to reinvent your workwear wardrobe.
Vivetta
Looking for an excuse to wear that pair of shoes? These floor-sweeping trousers have a dramatic front split hem that extends around the foot, making this the perfect pair to frame a statement square-toed heel.
Sandro
Searching for a close fit? The split hems on these cropped trousers are tapered to the leg and sit just above the ankle for the look that is especially sleek when worn with white ankle boots.
Shop Sandro split-hem high-rise stretch-jersey trousers at Selfridges, £175
Marni
Khaki is the neutral that we’re seeing everywhere this season. Tick off two trends at once with these wool trousers from directional Italian label Marni. Thanks to a side split-hem and turned-up cuffs, these tailored trousers are the perfect pair to wear from 9-5, and beyond.
Shop Marni split-hem virgin-wool trousers at Matches Fashion, £550
Mango
The freshest way to wear office-appropriate suiting this spring? With a bold pop of colour, of course. This pillar-box red pair will make the right kind of style statement in the boardroom with a subtle front slit hem.
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham herself is never far from a pair of impeccably tailored trends, and so you’d expect nothing less from her eponymous brand. Cut straight through the leg and fanning out into a v-shaped split at the hem, these high-rise trousers are amongst our most-wanted this season.
Shop Victoria Beckham split-front slim-fit high-rise woven trousers at Selfridges, £620
& Other Stories
There’s nothing cooler than a wide leg trouser. This satin twill pair feels ultra-luxe to touch and offers serious evening elegance when worn with gold jewellery and red lipstick.
Images courtesy of Getty & brands