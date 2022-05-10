As a size 24 content creator with a huge love and appreciation of fashion, I cannot begin to explain how challenging it has been trying to navigate the fashion industry over the last 13 years.

Before the rise of the body positivity movement a few years ago, “fashions for the fats” were bleak, to say the least. Not only were there limited clothing stores that catered to plus-size bodies, but the pieces that were available lacked style and a proper fit, with most designed to hide our bodies instead of enhancing and celebrating them.

Years later, as a society, a shift has happened within the fashion industry with regards to the extension in clothing sizes. This can be attributed to the rise of the body positive and fat acceptance communities filled with advocates, activists and plus-size content creators, like myself, who grace social media feeds wearing and styling pieces designed to make us – and our audiences – feel confident in our bodies just as they are.