Rewind back to the start of the year in February and you’re transported to Paris. The autumn/winter 2020 fashion month shows were continuing in the city of love and life was good. Underneath the spotlight of the Eiffel Tower, crowds (remember those?) of the fashion elite were waiting in the shadows for one of the most highly anticipated shows of the season to start: Saint Laurent. Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello was about to show his eighth collection for the French fashion house, and the first look is an oversized, checked double-breasted blazer complete with a matching pussy-bow blouse, golden earrings and latex leggings. That’s right, the shiniest, tightest trousers arrived on the catwalk. The next models to walk the catwalk sported the same spray-on leggings with a blue blazer and the show continues with latex thigh-high boots, blouses and even dresses. The risqué take on the bourgeois trend we’ve known and loved from previous seasons had begun.

Saint Laurent latex leggings on the autumn/winter 2020 runway

Hailey Bieber has recently been spotted trying out the tricky trend. She opted for a berry shade with a chestnut leather coat which we’re all for. Not for the faint-hearted, the second-skin leggings aren’t the average everyday ‘pop to Tesco’ comfy leggings we’ve become accustomed to this year. Instead, these are the high fashion iterations. The real question is, though, is this a look that works in real life? Truth be told, it’s hard to imagine the majority of people wanting to manoeuvre themselves into a pair of the tightest trousers known to man. But seeing celebrities pull off the look has certainly piqued our interest.

Hailey Bieber wearing the Saint Laurent leggings out in New York with Justin Bieber.

Though images of Ross from Friends covering himself in talc and lotion to try and remove his leather trousers in the bathroom come to mind when we imagine trying the latex legging trend, it’s the Saint Laurent campaign images that really speak to the effort they’ll take to get on and off. Lying on the floor, legs in the air and creating some interesting yoga-type moves? Sounds about right.

Saint Laurent wasn’t the only designer to champion the latex legging for autumn/winter 2020, Balmain also used the rubbery material. Kourtney and Kim Kardashian turned up to attended the Balmain show in Paris wearing the look already, and a later episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s gave us an insight into the work that went into getting the outfit ready.

The best way to wear latex leggings is to keep the rest of the look wintery with layered tailored pieces, textures and smart separates. Whether you go for the original Saint Lauent pair or versions we’ve found on the high street, here’s a few tips: Make sure your legs are dry when you put them on.

Roll them down like you would a pair of tights and pull up the leg gradually.

Add socks on first, this can help you to ease your foot in.

Opt for pairs that have a stretch waist or a side zip to make it easier.

Avoid baggy knees and crotch by making sure you get the right size. Here are some of the autumn/winter latex leggings to try out, if you dare!