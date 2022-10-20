Good and bad taste no longer exists—here’s why

While this is a positive thing, it’s important to remember that almost everything has been done before. The current backlash surrounding Hailey Bieber’s ‘brownie glazed lips’ is down to the fact that this beauty trend dates back to the early 90s, and was started by women of colour. To try and claim something as your own invention, especially if you are a white person, is definitely not in good taste.

What it is, however, is a prime example of fandom, and the cult of celebrity which has many of us in a chokehold. Lest we forget the countless ‘It’s ugly until Rihanna decides it’s not’ memes, which may just prove the age old theory that good taste is defined by the wearer, and not the actual items themselves. People who are confident in themselves have always been able to have this effect on those less confident. As Hanan adds: “It’s not just the clothes, it’s also the person that wears them. You have to have a presence to pull off certain fashion looks.”

All signs point to a future free from defined, hierarchical taste levels, if we aren’t there already. Hanan puts it perfectly when he says: “In order to have success when it comes to dressing, you have to experiment and fail sometimes.” Thankfully it’s starting to feel like we live in a world where it’s OK to do so—without ending up crucified on a worst dressed list.