From transitional trenches to tailored two-pieces, this is what Team Stylist wore during fashion month (and it’s perfect for springtime inspo)
When it comes to fashion weeks, the line between being cool and comfortable is a thin one to tread. This is how Team Stylist styled out the month-long occasion.
Dressing for fashion week is no easy feat. Hopping across cities from one end to the other with minimal time in-between makes getting dressed and staying stylish a hard task. But, after years of finessing what is a fine art, Team Stylist now has it down to something of a tee.
Whether it’s wearable and achingly versatile trenches in London, punchy pistachio bombers in Milan or floaty dresses in Paris, when it comes to dressing to be both cool and comfortable, Team Stylist knows what it’s doing. This is what we wore during London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks.
London Fashion Week
Every time I wear this trench coat I get a compliment on it, so after a two-year hiatus from London Fashion Week, I needed a piece I felt comfortable and confident in. This H&M chunky rollneck sleeveless jumper provided cosy appeal.
Trench coat: Asos
Rollneck jumper: H&M
Trousers: H&M
Bag: Jacquemus at Hurr
Trainers: Adidas
For fashion week, I always prioritise being comfortable and I never stray from my normal everyday style; as soon as you change what you wear for show season it makes you feel slightly uncomfortable. I rely on wardrobe staples that will last me year after year – I’m not about throw-away fashion.
And this year more so than others it was all about practicality. With storm Eunice playing up over London Fashion Week, coat and boots were the only answer.
Trench: Arket
Trousers: River Island
Knit: Arket
Boots: Mango
An understated but super-simple two-piece suit is my go-to for any occasion where I need to look put together but also feel comfortable. The quality of this beige suit is stellar; it’s boxy without being shapeless and tailored without being restrictive. Pair with trainers and it’s a real win-win.
Suit: River Island
Bag: JW Pei
Trainers: Asics
Milan Fashion Week
The style agenda in Milan is more suited and booted than London, and this boxy Uniqlo U blazer was made for it. Perfect to elevate simple black trousers and boots.
Blazer: Uniqlo U
Knit: Uniqlo U
Trousers: Arket
Bag: Celine
Sunglasses: Burberry
In Milan, the fashion goes up a notch – it’s much more dressed up and put together. Where I would have ordinarily thrown on a pair of trainers with this floaty Lee Matthews dress, I opted for tougher stomper boots and went big on accessories to give this look some glamour.
Dress: Lee Matthews
Rollneck: Asos
Boots: AllSaints
Bag: Bottega Veneta
Necklace: Completed Works
Sunglasses: Celine
My sartorial happy place is a bomber jacket and trainers, but to move this away from weekend get-up and something suitable for fashion week, I teamed it with a lace slip dress and a statement bag. A yellow padded Bottega Veneta Cassette bag will do the trick.
Bomber jacket: Asos Edition
Slip dress: H&M
Rollneck: Asos
Bag: Bottega Veneta at Hurr
Trainers: Axel Arigato
Sunglasses: Celine
A two-piece suit makes fashion week dressing a whole lot easier. Pairing it with chunky-soled boots is a style no-brainer too and means you don’t have to compromise on style or comfort.
Suit: Warehouse
Top: Arket
Boots: Zara
Bag: Issey Miyake
Sunglasses: Alaia
I took one look at this Coach Pillow Tabby bag and decided it needed an entirely tonal look (eating was difficult this day). A tonal look always feels put together and elevated, and on day nine of back-to-back shows, this was the attitude I needed to channel.
Jumper: Raey
Trousers: Asos White
Bag: Coach
Trainers: Asos
Sunglasses: Celine
Paris Fashion Week
With minis being such big business for spring/summer, I decided to road test a mini dress for my first day in Paris (which also happened to be Dior day – the perfect backdrop for feminine dressing). Surprisingly, it was easier to wear than I had imagined. Especially when teamed with an oversized trench coat and comfortable stomping boots.
Vinyl trench coat: Asos
Dress: Asos
Boots: AllSaints
Bag: Jacquemus at Hurr
This look was all about playing with proportions. The H&M trousers (a new favourite) were slick and fitted to my legs, and I loved the length of this black shirt against them because it gave the look some formality. The bomber jacket was super-oversized (excellent for making sure my fashion week benchmate didn’t intrude on my personal space) and so gave this outfit a nice hit of smart casual.
Bomber jacket: Asos Edition
Shirt: H&M
Trousers: H&M
Trainers: Axel Arigato
Images: courtesy of Noor & Zee