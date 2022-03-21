Dressing for fashion week is no easy feat. Hopping across cities from one end to the other with minimal time in-between makes getting dressed and staying stylish a hard task. But, after years of finessing what is a fine art, Team Stylist now has it down to something of a tee.

Whether it’s wearable and achingly versatile trenches in London, punchy pistachio bombers in Milan or floaty dresses in Paris, when it comes to dressing to be both cool and comfortable, Team Stylist knows what it’s doing. This is what we wore during London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks.