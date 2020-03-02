Trench coats, statement bags and more: this is what Team Stylist are wearing to fashion week
- Billie Bhatia
Printed dresses, countless trench coats and statement bags – here’s how the Stylist team are getting dressed for the international fashion weeks.
Each season mild panic brews on the Stylist fashion desk when the question of, “What are you going to wear to fashion week?” is asked. There’s a sharp intake of breath, hands that get increasingly clammier, and emergency phones calls made to the dry cleaners to see how quickly our favourite camel coat can be de-bobbled.
As iff getting ready for everyday life was hard enough, fashion week is a whole other ball game. With a mounting pressure to put your best sartorial foot forward, and a 500 photographers ready to take your picture at any given moment, even mid-croissant break, fashion week outfits have really got to cut the mustard.
For many of us (myself included) due to such pressure there is the usual the bi-annual fashion week breakdown. It begins with a series of hysterical Facetimes to close friends as you try on everything in your wardrobe whilst screeching, “No, I just can’t wear this!” The middle section sees the wearer try and reinvent themselves, putting together outfits that they would have never dared step out of the house in before. And finally, the breakdown concludes with the knowledge that you have a series of great bags, and fashion friends, to get you through these difficult times.
Having dipped in and out of this panic countless times, the Stylist team have worked out a tried-and-tested fashion week formula: stick to what you know.
Thanks to the dreary drizzle that permeated London Fashion Week this meant one thing: trench coats. So many trench coats. And we weren’t the only ones. It seemed as though every single fashion week attendee had come dressed with function just as much in mind as form. There were checked, fringed and deconstructed trench coats. When we weren’t all running in and out of Storm Dennis (a true menace) we were re-purposing our printed dresses from the summer, this time reworked for the bad weather by being layered with a roll neck. And to finish off the looks, statement bags.
In Milan, the sun warmed our cold bodies which saw the return of a fashion staple: sunglasses. Angular and oversized was the name of the game, and naturally worn with yet some more trench coats.
Ready for some wardrobe inspiration? Here’s how we took on fashion month.
Lisa Smosarski, editor-in-chief
Jumper, Duffy
Trousers, Ghost
Bag, Mulberry
Shoes, Jimmy Choo
Polly Knight, fashion editor
Blazer, Joseph
Roll neck, Marks & Spencer
Trousers, Weekday
Loafers, GH Bass
Sunglasses, Saint Laurent
Lisa Smosarski, editor-in-chief
Dress, Ganni
Bag, Mulberry,
Boots, Loeffler Randall
Sunglasses, Ray-Ban
Hannah Moore, acting executive fashion director
Blazer, Frame
Jumper, Marks & Spencer
Cord trousers, Uniqlo
Chelsea boots, Russell and Bromley
Sunglasses, Westward Leaning
Polly Knight, fashion editor
Jacket, Anine Bing
T-shirt, Arket
Trousers, Arket
Boots, Aeyde
Sunglasses, Saint Laurent
Lisa Smosarski, editor-in-chief
Coat, Iris and Ink
Dress, Rixo
Boots, Kurt Geiger
Hannah Moore, acting executive fashion director
Trench coat, Jigsaw
Blouse, Alexa Chung x Barbour
Jeans, Mother Denim
Bag, Christian Louboutin
Shoes, Dune
Sunglasses, Retrosuperfuture
Lisa Smosarski, editor-in-chief
Trouser suit, Frame
Roll neck top, Gestuz
Bag, DeMellier
Boots, Kurt Geiger
Hannah Moore, acting executive fashion director
Trench coat, Jigsaw
Jumper, Marks & Spencer
Jeans, Trave
Boots, Loeffler Randall
Polly Knight, fashion editor
Blazer, Iro at The Outney
T-shirt, Gap
Trousers, Uniqlo
Trainers, New Balance
Billie Bhatia, fashion news editor
Lisa Smosarski, editor-in-chief
Coat, Claudie Pierlot
Blouse, Gestuz
Trousers, Iris and Ink
Boots, Aeyde
Bag, Mulberry
Billie Bhatia, fashion news editor
Dress, ASOS
Boots, Office
Bag, Arket
Polly Knight, fashion editor
Trench coat, Topshop
Trousers, Arket
Top, Arket
Boots, Aeyde
Hannah Moore, acting executive fashion director
Coat, Marks & Spencer
Boiler suit, We Must Create
Boots, Russell & Bromley
Sunglasses, Retrosuperfuture
Polly Knight, fashion editor
Coat, Joseph
Trousers, Reserved
Bag, Mulberry
Boots, Aeyede
Sunglasses, Saint Laurent
Billie Bhatia, fashion news editor
Cardigan, RAEY
Sweatshirt, H&M
Trousers, ASOS
Trainers, Adidas
Bag, Yuzefi
Sunglasses, Victoria Beckham
Images: Moeez Ali