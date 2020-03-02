Trench coats, statement bags and more: this is what Team Stylist are wearing to fashion week

Each season mild panic brews on the Stylist fashion desk when the question of, “What are you going to wear to fashion week?” is asked. There’s a sharp intake of breath, hands that get increasingly clammier, and emergency phones calls made to the dry cleaners to see how quickly our favourite camel coat can be de-bobbled.

As iff getting ready for everyday life was hard enough, fashion week is a whole other ball game. With a mounting pressure to put your best sartorial foot forward, and a 500 photographers ready to take your picture at any given moment, even mid-croissant break, fashion week outfits have really got to cut the mustard.

For many of us (myself included) due to such pressure there is the usual the bi-annual fashion week breakdown. It begins with a series of hysterical Facetimes to close friends as you try on everything in your wardrobe whilst screeching, “No, I just can’t wear this!” The middle section sees the wearer try and reinvent themselves, putting together outfits that they would have never dared step out of the house in before. And finally, the breakdown concludes with the knowledge that you have a series of great bags, and fashion friends, to get you through these difficult times.