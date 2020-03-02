Fashion

Trench coats, statement bags and more: this is what Team Stylist are wearing to fashion week

Billie Bhatia
Printed dresses, countless trench coats and statement bags – here’s how the Stylist team are getting dressed for the international fashion weeks.

Each season mild panic brews on the Stylist fashion desk when the question of, “What are you going to wear to fashion week?” is asked. There’s a sharp intake of breath, hands that get increasingly clammier, and emergency phones calls made to the dry cleaners to see how quickly our favourite camel coat can be de-bobbled.

As iff getting ready for everyday life was hard enough, fashion week is a whole other ball game. With a mounting pressure to put your best sartorial foot forward, and a 500 photographers ready to take your picture at any given moment, even mid-croissant break,  fashion week outfits have really got to cut the mustard. 

For many of us (myself included) due to such pressure there is the usual the bi-annual fashion week breakdown. It begins with a series of hysterical Facetimes to close friends as you try on everything in your wardrobe whilst screeching, “No, I just can’t wear this!” The middle section sees the wearer try and reinvent themselves, putting together outfits that they would have never dared step out of the house in before. And finally, the breakdown concludes with the knowledge that you have a series of great bags, and fashion friends, to get you through these difficult times.

Having dipped in and out of this panic countless times, the Stylist team have worked out a tried-and-tested fashion week formula: stick to what you know.

Thanks to the dreary drizzle that permeated  London Fashion Week this meant one thing: trench coats. So many trench coats. And we weren’t the only ones. It seemed as though every single fashion week attendee had come dressed with function just as much in mind as form. There were checked, fringed and deconstructed trench coats. When we weren’t all running in and out of Storm Dennis (a true menace) we were re-purposing our printed dresses from the summer, this time reworked for the bad weather by being layered with a roll neck. And to finish off the looks, statement bags. 

In Milan, the sun warmed our cold bodies which saw the return of a fashion staple: sunglasses. Angular and oversized was the name of the game, and naturally worn with yet some more trench coats. 

Ready for some wardrobe inspiration? Here’s how we took on fashion month. 

  • Lisa Smosarski, editor-in-chief

    Lisa Smosarski attends Milan Fashion Week / Image: Moeez Ali
  • Lisa Smosarski attends Milan Fashion Week / Image: Moeez Ali

    Jumper, Duffy

    Trousers, Ghost

    Bag, Mulberry

    Shoes, Jimmy Choo 

  • Polly Knight, fashion editor

    Polly Knight attends Milan Fashion Week / Image: Moeez Ali
  • Polly Knight attends Milan Fashion Week / Image: Moeez Ali

    Blazer, Joseph

    Roll neck, Marks & Spencer 

    Trousers, Weekday 

    Loafers, GH Bass 

    Sunglasses, Saint Laurent 

  • Lisa Smosarski, editor-in-chief

    Lisa Smosarski attends Milan Fashion Week / Image: Moeez Ali
  • Lisa Smosarski attends Milan Fashion Week / Image: Moeez Ali

    Dress, Ganni

    Bag, Mulberry, 

    Boots, Loeffler Randall 

    Sunglasses, Ray-Ban

  • Hannah Moore, acting executive fashion director

    Hannah Moore attends Milan Fashion Week / Image: Moeez Ali

    Blazer, Frame 

    Jumper, Marks & Spencer 

    Cord trousers, Uniqlo 

    Chelsea boots, Russell and Bromley 

    Sunglasses, Westward Leaning 

  • Polly Knight, fashion editor

    Polly Knight attends Milan Fashion Week / Image: Moeez Ali
  • Polly Knight attends Milan Fashion Week / Image: Moeez Ali

    Jacket, Anine Bing 

    T-shirt, Arket 

    Trousers, Arket 

    Boots, Aeyde 

    Sunglasses, Saint Laurent 

  • Lisa Smosarski, editor-in-chief

    Lisa Smosarski attends Milan Fashion Week / Image: Moeez Ali

    Coat, Iris and Ink 

    Dress, Rixo  

    Boots, Kurt Geiger 

  • Hannah Moore, acting executive fashion director

    Hannah Moore attends Milan Fashion Week / Image: Moeez Ali
  • Hannah Moore attends Milan Fashion Week / Image: Moeez Ali

    Trench coat, Jigsaw 

    Blouse, Alexa Chung x Barbour 

    Jeans, Mother Denim 

    Bag, Christian Louboutin 

    Shoes, Dune 

    Sunglasses, Retrosuperfuture 

  • Lisa Smosarski, editor-in-chief

    Lisa Smosarski at London Fashion Week / Image: Moeez Ali
  • Lisa Smosarski at London Fashion Week / Image: Moeez Ali

    Trouser suit, Frame 

    Roll neck top, Gestuz 

    Bag, DeMellier 

    Boots, Kurt Geiger 

  • Hannah Moore, acting executive fashion director

    Hannah Moore attends London Fashion Week / Image: Moeez Ali

    Trench coat, Jigsaw 

    Jumper, Marks & Spencer

    Jeans, Trave

    Boots, Loeffler Randall 

  • Polly Knight, fashion editor

    Polly Knight attends London Fashion Week / Image: Moeez Ali

    Blazer, Iro at The Outney 

    T-shirt, Gap 

    Trousers, Uniqlo 

    Trainers, New Balance 

  • Billie Bhatia, fashion news editor

    Billie Bhatia attends London Fashion Week / Image: Moeez Ali
  • Billie Bhatia attends London Fashion Week / Image: Moeez Ali

  • Lisa Smosarski, editor-in-chief

    Lisa Smosarski attends London Fashion Week / Image: Moeez Ali
  • Lisa Smosarski attends London Fashion Week / Image: Moeez Ali

    Coat, Claudie Pierlot 

    Blouse, Gestuz 

    Trousers, Iris and Ink 

    Boots, Aeyde 

    Bag, Mulberry 

  • Billie Bhatia, fashion news editor

    Billie Bhatia attends London Fashion Week / Image: Moeez Ali
  • Billie Bhatia attends London Fashion Week / Image: Moeez Ali

    Dress, ASOS 

    Boots, Office

    Bag, Arket 

  • Polly Knight, fashion editor

    Polly Knight attends London Fashion Week / Image: Moeez Ali

    Trench coat, Topshop 

    Trousers, Arket 

    Top, Arket

    Boots, Aeyde 

  • Hannah Moore, acting executive fashion director

    Hannah Moore attends London Fashion Week / Image: Moeez Ali
  • Hannah Moore attends London Fashion Week / Image: Moeez Ali

    Coat, Marks & Spencer 

    Boiler suit, We Must Create 

    Boots, Russell & Bromley 

    Sunglasses, Retrosuperfuture 

  • Polly Knight, fashion editor

    Polly Knight attends London Fashion Week / Image: Moeez Ali

    Coat, Joseph 

    Trousers, Reserved 

    Bag, Mulberry 

    Boots, Aeyede 

    Sunglasses, Saint Laurent 

  • Billie Bhatia, fashion news editor

    Billie Bhatia attends London Fashion Week / Image: Moeez Ali
  • Billie Bhatia attends London Fashion Week / Image: Moeez Ali

    Cardigan, RAEY 

    Sweatshirt, H&M 

    Trousers, ASOS 

    Trainers, Adidas 

    Bag, Yuzefi 

    Sunglasses, Victoria Beckham 

Images: Moeez Ali 

