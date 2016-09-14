Bella Hadid: Proof supermodels just don't fall like the rest of us
Anna Pollitt
Bella Hadid is the latest Super to be struck by the curse of the catwalk tumble.
She took a spectacular dive on the runway at Michael Kors' New York Fashion Week show as Sienna Miller, Emily Blunt and Anna Wintour watched on from the front row.
Wearing an elegant black ruffle sequin dress and ridiculous heels, Hadid's descent struck at a particularly inopportune moment just as she was turning in front of photographers gathered to snap every outfit in the designer's spring/summer '17 collection.
The 19-year-old hit the deck gracefully and with a smile on her face, resulting in a captivating series of shots by Matt Baron.
Guests at the show reacted with an amusing mixture of horror, sympathy and blind determination to photograph her slip-up on their smartphones.
Hadid, the younger sister of mega-model Gigi, gamely pulled herself up and continued the walk.
Bella Hadid models the four stages of falling, looks better than the rest of us:
1. Confusion ... this wasn't the plan?
2. Panic - what can I do? Can I reverse it?
3. Acceptance of the inevitable
4. Determination! I want to be back on my feet this second!
Hadid later posted pictures of her bruises on Snapchat and put up an Instagram video of herself moments before she fell, with a message suggesting that she saw the funny side.
"Michael Kors today❤️ Thank you so much for having me in the show@michaelkors @johndavidpfeiffer ❤️?? (seconds before ??)"
Michael Kors didn't directly reference the fall, but he did post an Insta video of the model before she went down with the caption: "The back story with @bellahadid."
The theme of the show was designed to lift flagging spirits following a long week of shows, with Rufus Wainwright singing a rendition of Come On, Get Happy and Kors tweeting out messages of love and strength beforehand, so it's likely that Hadid's trip was met with lots understanding and backstage hugs.
And when she wakes to legs full of bruises tomorrow, she should remember that a runway tumble didn't do Naomi Campbell's career any harm - and she's by no means alone...
Runway wipeouts
Givenchy
Victoria's Secret Super Candice Swanepoel almost made it to the end of the Givenchy SS16 runway at New York Fashion Week. Almost.
Supermodel stumbles
Another Givenchy SS16 model went down - this time over the wooden pallet steps erected on the runway.
Supermodel stumbles
New York Fashion Week spring/summer 16 started with a bang when a model at the VFiles show could take no more of her fluffy David Ferreira heels.
Supermodel stumbles
Another unfortunate model teeters precariously on her heels after losing her balance midway through Dior's spring/summer 2008 cruise show in New York.
Supermodel stumbles
Is she indulging in a spot of impromptu yoga? Or adopting an emergency crouch position?
Whatever it is, it's a unique look for New York's 2009 Herve Leger show.
Supermodel stumbles
The disaster's written all over this model's face as she and her floor-length gown come to blows.
Supermodel stumbles
Ever the pro, this catwalk queen manages to transform her stumble into a slick dance move during the Zac Posen spring/summer 2011 show in New York.
Supermodel stumbles
A model from the Max Azira show takes a rather dramatic dive to the floor during New York Fashion Week 2009.
Supermodel stumbles
Over at China Fashion Week in 2010, another model styles it out with a knee slide technique - top marks for innovation.
Supermodel stumbles
It's a less than spectacular start to the Peter Som 2009 catwalk in New York for this unsteady model.
Supermodel stumbles
It seems it's a devil to wear Prada (or their shoes, at least) at the spring/summer 2009 show, as this model discovers. Credit to the kind gentleman in the front row who tried to save her.
Supermodel stumbles
It's all a bit too much for this model on the Betty Jackson show, who ends up emanating our average morning panic (where's my bag, shoes, phone?) on the catwalk during London Fashion Week in 2010.
Supermodel stumbles
Agyness Deyn smiles through the pain as her platform shoes let her down during the Naomi Campbell Fashion For Relief Haiti Show in New York, 2010.
Supermodel stumbles
The same can't be said for this Antonio Berardi model, whose stumble during London Fashion Week in 2010 looks truly agonizing.
Supermodel stumbles
It's the merest of mis-footings for one model on the John Richmond catwalk during last year's Milan Fashion Week - were it not for the fact that her dress is about to slip as well...
Supermodel stumbles
Heels and a figure-hugging gown prove a lethal combination for this Fashion For Relief model at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival.
Supermodel stumbles
Pamela Anderson sportingly turns a blind eye as her fashion designer friend Richie Rich lands on his back during his 2009 catwalk show in New Zealand.
Roller skates and runways clearly don't mix...
Supermodel stumbles
The onlookers wait with baited breath so see if this model's can keep from hitting the runway after a slight wobble as she presents a creation by Italian fashion house Iceberg during Milan Fashion Week in 2007.
Supermodel stumbles
This model appears to be doing her best Michael Jackson impersonation at the Marcel Ostertag presentation in Berlin - albeit in towering wedges.
Supermodel stumbles
It's a great position for starting a race - but perhaps not so relevant if you're a model on the Emilio Pucci SS09 catwalk in Milan...
Supermodel stumbles
A lavish golden creation proves troublesome for this model at the Fashion For Relief show at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival.
Supermodel stumbles
It's reasssuring for other plummeting models to know that even true pros like Tolula Adeyemi sometimes struggle on the runway - as seen here on the catwalk for the Fashion for Relief show at London Fashion Week 2010.
Supermodel stumbles
Even original supermodel Naomi Campbell has hit the runway in her time, as illustrated by this now-iconic image - although, looking at the Vivienne Westwood shoes she's sporting, it's not hard to see why.