Bella Hadid: Proof supermodels just don't fall like the rest of us

Bella Hadid is the latest Super to be struck by the curse of the catwalk tumble.

She took a spectacular dive on the runway at Michael Kors' New York Fashion Week show as Sienna Miller, Emily Blunt and Anna Wintour watched on from the front row.

Wearing an elegant black ruffle sequin dress and ridiculous heels, Hadid's descent struck at a particularly inopportune moment just as she was turning in front of photographers gathered to snap every outfit in the designer's spring/summer '17 collection.

The 19-year-old hit the deck gracefully and with a smile on her face, resulting in a captivating series of shots by Matt Baron.

Guests at the show reacted with an amusing mixture of horror, sympathy and blind determination to photograph her slip-up on their smartphones.