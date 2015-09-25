Five top hair tips from backstage pro Mark Hampton

Think of this as your spring/summer 16 hair cheat sheet:

Always start with the right base

“Once you have this, you can do anything. I like to use a volume mousse and dry the hair in a downward direction using a bristle brush – this keeps the strands super smooth.”

Embrace dry shampoo

“Remember, it really isn't just for getting rid of greasy roots. I like to use it to create volume and texture and it can also give hair the hold and grip necessary for creating up-dos.”

But don't over-wash hair

“Day-old hair is much easier to work with when you're creating a style - especially for wavy hair looks, as it isn't so clean and slippery and holds in place better.”

Crimping is a thing again

“At Roksanda we created a dual-textured look, smoothing the entire head of hair except for a crimped section at the front. No crimpers required; the secret is to just plait the front section and run straighteners over the braid to set the crimp effect.”

Sea salt spray is your friend

“For creating a sea-swept look like the hair at Vivienne Westwood Red Label. Toni & Guy's Casual Sea Salt Texturising Spray gives you the perfect ‘holiday’ texture without the crunch of hair that’s been damaged by the sun. My tip is to dry the product in with a diffuser to stop the hair looking too wet.”