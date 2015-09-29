Milan Fashion Week beauty: the wearable and the wacky
Three cities down and the shows are still offering fresh and exciting beauty inspiration.
New York is the place for pared-back and preppy, London offers undone-cool, but Milan is where we start to see a bit more glamour. From the subtle to the extreme, here are our favourite beauty moments from MFW…
Etro
First, up: the wearable.
Charlotte Tilbury's smouldering glossy bronze eye for the Etro show was so easy to recreate - just arm yourself with bronze cream shadows and dab a little clear gloss over the top for the super sheen finish.
Plus, the messy chignon buns James Pecis whipped up might just be the most desirable low maintenance up-do since the ponytail.
Antonio Marras
Pink and silver eyeshadow shouldn't work - but as Tom Pecheux's look at Marras proves, it totally does.
Apply your shadows in subtle washes and you won't go wrong.
Ermanno Scervino
Plum is on the beauty agenda for spring/summer 16 in the guise of this soft, smoky eye created by Jessica Nedza.
She smudged plum shadow across the eyelid and lined the upper and lower lashes with black kohl, again smudged, to create a lived-in finish.
Prada
And now for the wacky.
Prada is always the show that gets the beauty set most excited, mainly because the brand pulls in only the best for its hair and make-up team.
This season Pat McGrath gave each girl a gold mouth (I tried it, and liked it... But would I dare to leave my bathroom with it on? No.) To top off the off-beat beauty, Guido cut tiny baby hair fringes into the hairlines of each of the models.
Max Mara
Tom Pecheux's graphic orange and green eye paint at Max Mara proved brights are big for spring, but I'll definitely be trying a more pared back take for real life.
Missoni
Lucia Pieroni coated the models' eyelids with swipes of bold cobalt blue, cyan, yellow or white for Missoni.
I'm drawn to the fun, rebellious feel, but even on the sunniest day I'm not sure I could pull it off at the office.