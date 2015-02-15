Fashion's latest unexpected A-list friendship: Justin Bieber and Naomi Campbell
Fashion Week frequently brings together an unexpected mix of celebrities and the latest is the unusual union of Justin Bieber and Naomi Campbell at the Super's charity fashion show.
The pair joined forces for Campbell's Fashion For Relief show to help fight Ebola on Saturday and Campbell made sure the Canadian pop star was given a warm welcome when he arrived at New York's Lincoln Center.
Sporting newly bleached blonde hair, the 20-year-old Baby singer looked a little wary as he joined the showbiz and fashion crowd appearing in the show.
With the stars including Michelle Rodriguez, Kelly Osborne and Paris Hilton getting ready backstage, Campbell made sure to break away from the crowd and greet Bieber personally, sweetly leading him by the hand through a crowd of models and photographers.
Naomi later changed out of her Isabel Marant leather mini and slogan T-shirt and into a floaty floor-length blue gown for a turn on the catwalk:
The 44-year-old has supported humanitarian causes through her Fashion For Relief foundation for a decade.
She founded it in 2005 to help those affected by Hurricane Katrina and has used it to raise money for a range of other charities, including helping the victims of the 2010 Haiti earthquake and for those affected by maternal mortality.
