Fashion's latest unexpected A-list friendship: Justin Bieber and Naomi Campbell

Fashion Week frequently brings together an unexpected mix of celebrities and the latest is the unusual union of Justin Bieber and Naomi Campbell at the Super's charity fashion show.

The pair joined forces for Campbell's Fashion For Relief show to help fight Ebola on Saturday and Campbell made sure the Canadian pop star was given a warm welcome when he arrived at New York's Lincoln Center.

Sporting newly bleached blonde hair, the 20-year-old Baby singer looked a little wary as he joined the showbiz and fashion crowd appearing in the show.

With the stars including Michelle Rodriguez, Kelly Osborne and Paris Hilton getting ready backstage, Campbell made sure to break away from the crowd and greet Bieber personally, sweetly leading him by the hand through a crowd of models and photographers.