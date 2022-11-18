From Gucci and Off-White to Balenciaga, just why is fashion falling so hard for football?

From as far back as the 1950s, football players have been as renowned for their off-pitch style as they have their on-pitch skills. And with the sport ranking as the most popular in the world – approximately 265 million people play football around the world – it’s no surprise that brands and fashion houses continuously jump at the chance to book its hottest talents. From Manchester City’s Jack Grealish and Gucci, USA’s Megan Rapinoe and Loewe, and Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappé and Dior, the stars of today are defining luxury fashion ideals. But how did we arrive here?

“The story starts in the 60s with the abolition of the maximum wage, which meant that there wasn’t a cap on what footballers could earn. That’s when the money started to explode in the game,” explains Felicia Pennant, founder of the football and fashion platform, Season Zine. She notes how during that era, Mike Summerbee and George Best – two of arguably the biggest players in the 60s – owned a clothing store in Manchester called Edwardia. “Footballers are the biggest influencers in the world, and that’s just a fact,” she adds.