Fearne Cotton’s new Nobody’s Child collection has every summer dress you’ll ever want
Harriet Davey
With each style being made from sustainable materials, you’ll want to pick up these Fearne Cotton-approved dresses on a supermarket sweep at M&S.
We’ve been inundated with celebrity collections this year: if it isn’t Harry Styles for Gucci, it’s Cher for Versace. But an affordable edit seals the deal for us. Enter Fearne Cotton x Nobody’s Child. The presenter turned broadcaster turned author has collaborated with the sustainable fashion label to create a 19-piece collection of dresses and the odd jumpsuit – but we’re here to highlight the dress styles. With everything from colour block slip dresses to cut-out midi dresses and floral and fruit print dresses ripe for the picking, no doubt you’ll find a style to suit you. And they’re all bound to fill you will joy, considering they’re inspired by Fearne’s Happy Place podcast.
As a conscious brand, Nobody’s Child aims to be transparent by showing the percentage of sustainable materials used for each dress. For this collection, all dresses are made with 50-100% recycled materials. Which makes getting a new dress feel slightly more guilt-free, right?
Known for her quirky sense of style, Fearne says: “For me, fashion is as much about clothes that make you feel good as ones that make you look good. That’s why I’m proud to have partnered with Nobody’s Child – a brand that shares my views on responsible fashion. Together, we’ve created a collection that is all about having fun with your clothes and dressing in a way that makes you feel empowered.”
So, to complete your summer wardrobe, you can nab a Fearne Cotton-approved dress for £35-£75 from Nobody’s Child or pick one up at your local Marks & Spencer store. Shop our favourite six styles – below – now, and trust us when we say these will sell out fast.
Shop our favourite Fearne Cotton x Nobody’s Child dresses
Fearne Cotton x Nobody's Child Katty dress
If there’s ever a dress that’s made for absolutely every occasion, it’s this one. The flattering knot front and classic floral print means you’ll wear it to a wedding, garden gathering or city escape. You could layer over a white T-shirt, too.
Fearne Cotton x Nobody's Child Alexa dress
If you need further proof of how amazing this dress style is, Nobody’s Child has made it available in a huge 37 different prints and colours. Although the shape makes us love them all, we’re taken by this sartorial hit of vitamin D version in Fearne’s edit.
Fearne Cotton x Nobody's Child Nikki dress
Bringing the 90s back in full force with a cami dress and trainers, this pink slip is ticking off so many summer trends. Hot pink being the main one. You could also dress it up for after dark by adding a pair of white-heeled sandals and a slick of red lipstick.
Fearne Cotton x Nobody's Child Selena dress
The print, the sleeves, the tiered hemline – pure perfection. We’re imagining this one with chunky sandals for now and knee-high boots later in the year.
Fearne Cotton x Nobody's Child Bridgette dress
No summer wardrobe is complete without a WMD (that’s white midi dress), and this broderie anglaise beauty ticks all the boxes. With a party at the back, you’ll no doubt wear it for evening, too.
Fearne Cotton x Nobody's Child Alexis mini dress
We’ve already shown our love for 70s style patchwork-print dresses, and now there’s another one to add to the wish list. This fun mini will look just as good with platforms as it will ankle boots.
Images: courtesy of Nobody’s Child and Fearne Cotton