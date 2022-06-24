We’ve been inundated with celebrity collections this year: if it isn’t Harry Styles for Gucci, it’s Cher for Versace. But an affordable edit seals the deal for us. Enter Fearne Cotton x Nobody’s Child. The presenter turned broadcaster turned author has collaborated with the sustainable fashion label to create a 19-piece collection of dresses and the odd jumpsuit – but we’re here to highlight the dress styles. With everything from colour block slip dresses to cut-out midi dresses and floral and fruit print dresses ripe for the picking, no doubt you’ll find a style to suit you. And they’re all bound to fill you will joy, considering they’re inspired by Fearne’s Happy Place podcast.

As a conscious brand, Nobody’s Child aims to be transparent by showing the percentage of sustainable materials used for each dress. For this collection, all dresses are made with 50-100% recycled materials. Which makes getting a new dress feel slightly more guilt-free, right?