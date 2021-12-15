We asked 8 women to share their go-to feel-good outfits and this is what they said
Struggling for style inspiration in the cold and blustery weather? We asked eight Stylist women to share their go-to feel-good winter outfits, which look as great as they feel.
As the pandemic looks increasingly set to put a dampener on Christmas plans, one definitive way for us to focus our attentions onto the good is through our clothing.
For if this year’s festivities resemble anything even close to last year’s, we’re in for a bumpy ride and could definitely do with a healthy dose of feel-good fashion.
But whatever fashion that sparks joy connotes for you, it’s a minefield that’s entirely subjective. For some, it’s an outre coat that’s the sartorial equivalent of a cuddle on a cold day, for others is cashmere that’s both cool and comfortable.
So, in case you’re in need of some sartorial inspiration, we asked team Stylist to share their go-to winter outfits that never fail to make them feel good. Maybe they’ll work for you too.
Morgan Cormack
“My trusty puffer jacket is the one item that I know will make me feel good during winter. Yes, at 5’3” I resemble something like a small marshmallow in my cropped cream puffer jacket, but I feel stylish, comfortable, and most importantly for wintry park walks, cosy. I love pairing mine with a colourful scarf or simply zipping it all the way up and wearing with a chunky trainer.”
Lauren Geall
A floral dress is my go-to during the winter months – not only are they super comfy and warm, but they also make me feel put together at the same time. I love pairing it with a long grey coat, tights and chunky Chelsea boots.
Alex Sims
“I can face any frosty day in my long, black Whistles winter coat. On the outside it’s a sleek, sophisticated long-line biker jacket, but on the inside its thick faux-fur lining means wearing it is like being enveloped in a snug warm blanket all day.”
Leah Sinclair
“For me, winter means a cosy jumper and a badass coat – and right now I love wearing my long leather coat from Urban Outfitters which I pair with my favourite camel Cos jumper, black trousers and a pair of black boots that make me feel like I’m coming straight out of The Matrix (or Blade, depending on your film preferences).”
Morgan Fargo
“For me, it’s all about a casual, comfortable fit in the winter. I like a pair of classic straight-leg blue or black jeans with a soft cashmere or brushed wool polo neck. A relaxed fit on top means I can layer a long-sleeve bodysuit underneath for extra warmth without feeling stuffed into my clothes. The final touch has to be my platform Dr. Marten Chelsea boots. They look strong and purposeful and make me feel the same. An ankle-skimming coat on top and we’re good to go.”
Chloe Gray
“A straight legged jean with a chunky heel is my favourite go-to feel-good outfit during winter. As someone who runs extremely cold, warm jumpers are non negotiable – but I like to size up for both comfort and to create a boxy shape that feels a little more chic.”
Ellie Edwards
“My go-to winter comfort is a cosy, oversized rust orange coat. Every winter it’s the same piece that reappears – whether it’s thrown over jeans, jumpsuits or a dress, it gives me warmth and slouchy comfort, like a clothing cuddle. Plus, the big pockets act like gloves.”
Miranda Larbi
“It may be favoured by wild swimmers but my camouflage and pink DryRobe is my winter go-to. It’s the only thing that cuts through the cold and it’s outlandishly colourful – a change from all the drab London greys and navys that come out in the colder months. In fact, my mates have named it ‘Gemma’ because it’s as OTT as Gemma Collins herself.”
Images: courtesy of writers.