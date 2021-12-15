As the pandemic looks increasingly set to put a dampener on Christmas plans, one definitive way for us to focus our attentions onto the good is through our clothing.

For if this year’s festivities resemble anything even close to last year’s, we’re in for a bumpy ride and could definitely do with a healthy dose of feel-good fashion.

But whatever fashion that sparks joy connotes for you, it’s a minefield that’s entirely subjective. For some, it’s an outre coat that’s the sartorial equivalent of a cuddle on a cold day, for others is cashmere that’s both cool and comfortable.

So, in case you’re in need of some sartorial inspiration, we asked team Stylist to share their go-to winter outfits that never fail to make them feel good. Maybe they’ll work for you too.