At New York Fashion Week, my US-based plus-size peers told me they were disappointed in the lack of diversity this season. But the energy, to me, feels very different in New York, so to my US friends, I say: you have no idea how many steps ahead of London you are.

It’s not just the shows that are more diverse; there are more events, opportunities and brands including curves and making New York shine brightly as a land of inclusion.

You have photographers such as Lydia Hudgens, who is photographing solely plus-size street style for a large online platform. There are influencers like Kellie Brown, who is promoting the plus-size presence with her own hashtags and the movement AndIGetDressed. There’s also writer Gianluca Russo, who is talking about the male plus-size movement and inclusivity for many media outlets.