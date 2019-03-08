14 stylish feminist fashion pieces that actually benefit the women’s movement

Wearing your political beliefs emblazoned across your chest (or dangling from your ears or neck) isn’t a 21st century idea. But over the last few years, feminist mantras have crept into our wardrobes like never before.

This is no bad thing, because political fashion is important. It can be a celebration, a protest, an identifier and a mission statement all at once. Move through the world wearing a T-shirt bearing a feminist slogan, and you’re sending a message to every misogynist who glances your way: we’re here, taking up space, and we’re not going anywhere.

On some occasions, however, feminist-branded products can leave us feeling a little queasy; a bit like major corporations have spotted the swell of interest in the movement and thought, “There’s an opportunity here.” Modern feminist fashion can sometimes seem strangely de-politicised – and you don’t need us to tell you that if your ‘feminist’ T-shirt is made by women working in a sweatshop on the other side of the world, it really isn’t very feminist at all.