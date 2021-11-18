It’s (nearly) Chriiiiiiistmas, which means that it’s (also nearly) time to deck the halls and adorn ourselves accordingly in all manner of festive fashions.

For there’s no time like the holidays to go bigger and bolder than ever before, in terms of colour, texture and, of course, accessories, which are the icing on top of the (Christmas) cake.

An outfit without accessories, particularly during the party-packed month of December, is an outfit that’s akin to being naked. It’s tantamount to buying a tree and leaving it bare, without any of the trimmings that make it sing in its little corner.