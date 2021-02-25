Finery London’s capsule collection for Marks & Spencer is a go-to for spring/summer dresses

Posted by for Fashion

Finery London is back. And the new capsule collection at M&S is everything spring/summer 2021 desires. 

Let us set the scene; spring/summer 2021 is here, the air is warm, your feet are free from wet weather-proof rubber boots and your legs are ready to be out. You’ve booked brunch al fresco, you’re meeting some friends and you want to wear a new dress for the occasion. This is where Finery London comes in. 

The London-born brand has had a shiny new relaunch and with it comes the new collaboration with high street favourite, Marks & Spencer. Joining forces to showcase a 20-piece edit of shirts, skirts, trousers and dresses all in punchy prints and zingy colours. And it’s the latter we’re most interested in. 

Ticking off every key dress shape – from the wrap to tea dress and tiered hem – the styles also manage to highlight so many new season trends, including perfect polka dots and bold brights that’ll be instant mood-boosters. 

It’s time to welcome Finery London back with open arms. Its dreamy new drop of dresses are just waiting to be worn to every upcoming occasion in your soon-to-be busy diaries. Picking an outfit for said events just got a whole lot easier. 

Bright leopard print

Colour block

  • Finery London x M&S tiered dress

    Finery London x M&S blue colour block dress
    Finery London x M&S blue colour block dress

    Make a statement at every brunch, dinner, picnic or walk in the future in this cool cobalt style. Just add fresh kicks to complete the look. 

    Shop Finery London tiered dress at M&S, £39

    BUY NOW

Polka dot

Graphic patterns

Ditsy florals

Images: Finery London

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Harriet Davey