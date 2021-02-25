Finery London is back. And the new capsule collection at M&S is everything spring/summer 2021 desires.
Let us set the scene; spring/summer 2021 is here, the air is warm, your feet are free from wet weather-proof rubber boots and your legs are ready to be out. You’ve booked brunch al fresco, you’re meeting some friends and you want to wear a new dress for the occasion. This is where Finery London comes in.
The London-born brand has had a shiny new relaunch and with it comes the new collaboration with high street favourite, Marks & Spencer. Joining forces to showcase a 20-piece edit of shirts, skirts, trousers and dresses all in punchy prints and zingy colours. And it’s the latter we’re most interested in.
Ticking off every key dress shape – from the wrap to tea dress and tiered hem – the styles also manage to highlight so many new season trends, including perfect polka dots and bold brights that’ll be instant mood-boosters.
It’s time to welcome Finery London back with open arms. Its dreamy new drop of dresses are just waiting to be worn to every upcoming occasion in your soon-to-be busy diaries. Picking an outfit for said events just got a whole lot easier.
Bright leopard print
Finery London x M&S
There’s no shying away in this punchy print. Try it out with clashing colour mules for all those upcoming summer soirées.
Finery London x M&S wrap dress
The universally flattering wrap dress has had a vibrant make-over. Imagine this with a bright red lippie and a white bag for serious summer vibes.
Colour block
Finery London x M&S tea dress
Go green in the chicest way possible with this elegant tea dress. The puff sleeves help you tick off another mini spring trend, too.
Finery London x M&S tiered dress
Make a statement at every brunch, dinner, picnic or walk in the future in this cool cobalt style. Just add fresh kicks to complete the look.
Polka dot
Finery London x M&S tiered dress
Polka dot dresses have been known to go viral for spring so we expect big things for this tiered hem style.
Finery London x M&S tea dress
This collared dress is destined to be a forever buy, it’s a 24/7 dress you’ll want to wear on repeat.
Graphic patterns
Finery London x M&S satin dress
A dress you’ll want to attend every wedding in, this satin beauty with its colourful design is bound to make you smile.
Finery London x M&S ruffle tea dress
Stars, spaceships and flowers are all part of this doodle print dress. The ruffle neckline and flattering tiered hem makes for the dream daytime style.
Ditsy florals
Finery London x M&S V-neck dress
We’ve already made a case for long-sleeve floral dresses, and we’re adding this perfect pink style to the mix.
Shop Finery London V-neck midi dress at Marks and Spencer, £49
Finery London x M&S
The perfect floral dress? We think so. The universally flattering wrap style combined with the ditsy print and sky blue hue is basically spring in a frock.
Images: Finery London