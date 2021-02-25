Let us set the scene; spring/summer 2021 is here, the air is warm, your feet are free from wet weather-proof rubber boots and your legs are ready to be out. You’ve booked brunch al fresco, you’re meeting some friends and you want to wear a new dress for the occasion. This is where Finery London comes in.

The London-born brand has had a shiny new relaunch and with it comes the new collaboration with high street favourite, Marks & Spencer. Joining forces to showcase a 20-piece edit of shirts, skirts, trousers and dresses all in punchy prints and zingy colours. And it’s the latter we’re most interested in.